UEFA eEURO 2024: All you need to know

What are the UEFA eEURO 2024 finals?

On 7 July, eight of Europe's best gather in Berlin, Germany to battle it out to be crowned the inaugural eEURO champion. The winner also takes home the lion's share of the €100,000 prize pot.

How can you watch the UEFA eEURO 2024 finals?

The one-day tournament will be shown live on the EA SPORTS FC PRO YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as UEFA's TikTok, YouTube and Instagram and channels.

You will be able rewatch the full stream and selected matches on EA SPORTS FC PRO YouTube and Twitch channels.

Highlights of the competition will be available by following EA SPORTS FC PRO on Instagram, X and TikTok.

Who is involved in the UEFA eEURO 2024 finals?

In March, players representing 51 UEFA national teams competed over two days for seven spots in the finals. Germany, as hosts, qualified automatically.

The eight participants are:

Vejrgang (Denmark)

yuval (Israel)

Obrun2002 (Italy)

Andreas (Norway)

AdrianCifuentes (Spain)

iMertAL (Turkey)

CIG_ST92 (Ukraine)

Umut (Germany)

What platform is hosting UEFA eEURO 2024?

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 will be the official platform for UEFA's eEURO.

How did the group stage work?

The group stage was played as an online tournament, with seven groups in a round-robin format. Only the champion of each group advanced to the finals.