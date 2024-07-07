adidas reveals 'FUSSBALLLIEBE FINALE' ball for UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals and final

adidas has unveiled the new 'FUSSBALLLIEBE FINALE' Official Match Ball, which will be used in the semi-finals and final of UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.

The ball sees a refresh of the iconic visual elements from the group stage ball with its prominent black wing shapes accentuated with vibrant edges, curves and dots that take on the unmistakable black, red and gold of the host nation, Germany.

The white base is replaced with an eye-catching silver, representing the silverware that the final four teams will be competing for. The silver colour of the ball has been specially developed and tested with athletes to ensure that it stands out on the pitch without reflecting light back off the surface.

The new 'FUSSBALLLIEBE FINALE' is also the first UEFA European Championship final Official Match Ball to feature Connected Ball technology – which delivers precise ball data to video match officials in real time. Combining player position data with AI, the innovation contributes to UEFA's semi-automated offside technology and has been key to supporting in-match decisions throughout the tournament.

The technology also enhances the overall fan viewing experience by offering accurate measurement of in-play data – including the ball speed, spin and distance the ball travelled before hitting the net – to watching fans.

The innovations continue, with the ball delivering a ground-breaking core called 'CTR-CORE', designed to improve accuracy and consistency with maximum shape and air retention, and a 'PRECISIONSHELL' polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a 20-piece panel shape designed for enhanced aerodynamics.

adidas has also revealed a new matchball plinth, which is made of anodised aluminum in the shape of a triangular prism, for the semi-final and final pre-match ceremonies. The prism is made up of 54 triangles, representing the 54 national associations that took part in the current edition of the UEFA European Championship, qualifying included.

The 'FUSSBALLLIEBE FINALE' Official Match Ball is available to purchase in adidas stores and online here.