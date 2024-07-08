Netherlands vs England EURO 2024 semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Netherlands and England meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals on Wednesday 10 July.

Netherlands vs England at a glance When: Wednesday 10 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund﻿

What: UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final

What do you need to know?

For the second time in five years these two European heavyweights meet in a semi-final, with the Netherlands having triumphed 3-1 after extra time in a Nations League clash in 2019. It would come as no surprise to anybody if this highly-anticipated encounter went the distance once more; five of the last eight games between these teams have finished level after 90 minutes.

"It will be a great night on Wednesday between two big nations – a historic night," predicted Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman after his side reached a first EURO semi-final since 2004 by defeating Türkiye. England, on the other hand, have made it to this stage for a second consecutive edition of the tournament. "If we continue to show spirit and togetherness, I'm sure we can go to the very end and win it all," insisted defender Ezri Konsa after the quarter-final penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland. It is a tie balanced on a knife edge.

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Route to the semi-finals

Netherlands



Group D

2-1 vs Poland (Gakpo 29, Weghorst 83; Buksa 16)

0-0 vs France

2-3 vs Austria (Gakpo 47, Depay 75; Malen og 6, Schmid 59, Sabitzer 80)

Round of 16

3-0 vs Romania (Gakpo 20, Malen 83 90+3)

Quarter-finals

2-1 vs Türkiye (De Vrij 70, Mert Müldür og 76; Samet Akaydin 35)

England

Group C

1-0 vs Serbia (Bellingham 13)

1-1 vs Denmark (Kane 18; Hjulmand 34)

0-0 vs Slovenia

Round of 16

2-1 aet vs Slovakia (Bellingham 90+5, Kane 91; Schranz 25)

Quarter-finals

1-1 aet 5-3p vs Switzerland (Saka 80; Embolo 75)

Expert predictions



Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

Netherlands demonstrated in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Türkiye that they don’t always have to play silky, possession-based football to get a result. After a frustrating first half, coach Ronald Koeman shook things up by bringing on Wout Weghorst, and their play became more direct. What you then saw was spirit, determination, an increase in tempo and – as Türkiye desperately searched for an equaliser – extraordinarily resolute defending. It also highlighted the strength in depth of the squad.

Joe Terry, England reporter

England's progress to the semi-final can be explained by their iron will not to lose, a defensive set-up that is hard to break down and an ability to impact the moments that matter most. Gareth Southgate has seen signs of growth in performance as well, and his side will surely have to raise their game again against the Netherlands, opponents who, at their best, play with a verve and fluidity that England haven't yet faced in Germany.

Views from the camps

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "For the whole nation, it's something special. We are a small nation and we're in the semi-finals with England, France and Spain. We are really proud. We had to suffer but it's a great success to get the opportunity to play in a semi-final."

Gareth Southgate, England coach: "Our intention is to play with the ball, but you have opponents trying to stop you. Our team has been under enormous pressure from the start and they did so well. At the moment we aren't able to score lots but the last three games we've played against five at the back. We're through to our third semi-final in four attempts but that's not where we want it to end."