Spain 2-1 France: La Roja fight back to reach final

Spain are through to the UEFA EURO 2024 final after coming from behind to defeat France in Munich.

Key moments 5': Fabián Ruiz heads Yamal cross over bar

9': Kolo Muani opens scoring from Mbappé delivery

21': Magnificent Yamal strike restores parity

25': Olmo puts Spain ahead with low drive

48': Maignan darts off line to thwart Williams

76': Hernández blazes over bar from inside box

86': Mbappé misses target from edge of area

Match in brief: Spain's winning run continues

Lamine Yamal's fabulous effort struck the post on its way in AFP via Getty Images

This heavyweight match-up pitted the tournament's joint-highest goalscorers against the lowest scorers left in the competition, so it came as little surprise that in-form Spain went closest to taking an early lead. Lamine Yamal – the youngest-ever player to appear in a EURO or FIFA World Cup semi-final – delivered an exquisite ball towards the far post, but Fabián Ruiz was unable to steer his header on target.

Undeterred, France responded with the opening goal of the game just four minutes later. Kylian Mbappé collected the ball on the left side of the penalty area before lifting a tantalising cross onto the head of Randal Kolo Muani, who nodded in Les Bleus' fourth goal of the tournament from close range. Just over a quarter of an hour later, however, Spain had not only restored parity but completed the turnaround.

Spain 2-1 France: As it happened

After picking up the ball outside the France penalty box, Yamal drew Spain level with a glorious curling finish to become the youngest goalscorer in EURO history. Dani Olmo – who scored one and assisted another against Germany in the quarter-finals – then struck again four minutes after Yamal's strike, his low drive deflecting off defender Jules Koundé on its way past goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Maignan had to be on his toes to deny Nico Williams an open goal not long after the restart, darting off his line to dispossess the forward with a perfectly-timed sliding challenge. France remained a threat at the other end, though, and Unai Simón needed to stick out a strong left arm to keep out Ousmane Dembélé's shot from a tight angle just before the hour mark.

Randal Kolo Muani gave France an early lead in Munich UEFA via Getty Images

There were to be few other clear-cut openings for the EURO 2016 finalists. Theo Hernández spurned their best chance to equalise with a quarter of an hour remaining, blazing over the crossbar after connecting with a loose ball inside the area. Mbappé also went close with a fizzing drive that evaded the bar, but there was no late reprieve for Didier Deschamps' team as Spain held on to reach their fifth EURO showpiece.

Vivo Player of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

﻿"His fantastic equaliser was crucial in Spain coming back into the game. At such a young age, he works hard defensively and is a threat on the ball, impressing with his positioning and forming a productive partnership with Jesús Navas on the right."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

A seismic match at a tournament full of wonderful moments. I expect neutrals all over the world were glued to this contest. It was sweaty, tense and all-in here. I don't think anyone doubted that Yamal was the real deal but, honestly, to be here and watch him was simply a joy.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

It all started so well for Deschamps' team after Kolo Muani's early header, but even Les Bleus' stingy defence were unable to keep Spain's prolific attack at bay. France exit the competition with their heads held high, but this was La Roja's night.

Reaction

De la Fuente: 'Yamal can be one of the greats'

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "I have to keep my faith in this group of players. They always work for the common good. They're very generous with their work rate. It's just another sign that this is an insatiable team. I'm grateful for being able to lead 26 geniuses on the pitch."

Lamine Yamal, Vivo Player of the Match: "I'm thrilled that we are in the final, but we still haven't done the most important thing, which is win this. There were difficult moments for us out there. None of us expected to concede that early. [For my goal] I was aiming for exactly the top corner where my shot went in. It was a feeling of pure elation."

Yamal on his wondergoal against France

Dani Olmo, Spain midfielder: "We just need to take one more step now. It's unbelievable. We deserve to be in the final. It was unfortunate [to fall behind] but we never gave up and kept going. Lamine scored an incredible goal. It doesn't matter who we play in the final."

Nacho, Spain defender: "We knew that there were genius players in the French team, but we knew that we were as good as them. So when we were losing, and looking for a solution, up popped the youngest man in our team with a fantastic goal."

Jules Koundé tried in vain to keep out Dani Olmo's fine strike AFP via Getty Images

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We were able to open the scoring, which was great. Spain mastered the game better than us, though. We didn't perform that well, we didn't play as vertically as I wanted. We pushed all the way to the end."

William Saliba, France defender: "We're disappointed because we could have done better. We scored first, but after that we gave them two goals. Honestly, they were better than us and we have to accept that. It's hard but that's how it is. We gave everything to get back into it, but it didn't happen."

Didier Deschamps was proud of his players for pushing Spain all the way UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

As well as the youngest EURO goalscorer, Yamal (16 years and 362 days) also surpassed Pelé's record (17 years and 244 days) as the youngest player to appear in a World Cup or EURO semi-final.

Olmo is the first Spain player to score in three consecutive EURO matches.

Jesús Navas (38 years and 231 days) became the oldest-ever outfield player to appear in a semi-final of a major finals tournament.

Spain are the first team to win six straight matches at a EURO final tournament without requiring a penalty shoot-out.

Spain have won each of their last eight matches in all competitions, recording their best winning streak since June 2010 under Vicente del Bosque (12).

La Roja have only lost two of their last 13 EURO knockout ties.

France have been eliminated in the semi-final of a major finals tournament for the first time since EURO 1996.

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, France have lost just two of their last 17 EURO matches (W8 D7).

Line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Jesús Navas (Vivian 58), Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal (Ferran Torres 90+3), Olmo (Merino 76), Williams (Zubimendi 90+3); Morata (Oyarzabal 76)

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernández; Kanté (Griezmann 62), Tchouameni, Rabiot (Camavinga 62); Dembélé (Giroud 79), Kolo Muani (Barcola 62); Mbappé