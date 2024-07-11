Denmark's Anders Vejrgang crowned UEFA eEURO champion
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Article summary
Anders Vejrgang of Denmark defeated Germany's Umut 4-3 in a thrilling UEFA eEURO final.
Article top media content
Article body
Denmark's Anders Vejrgang won UEFA eEURO following an impressive 4-3 victory against Germany player and his RBLZ_Gaming team-mate Umut in the final.
Vejrgang's display was marked by resilience and skill, and his win was the first major solo trophy of his career after he regularly had to come from behind to triumph in games throughout his passage to the final.
There were goals flying in during the majority of matches in a thoroughly entertaining tournament in which eight competitors went head to head in Germany.
Full results
Quarter-finals
Denmark (Vejrgang) 4-2 Ukraine (CIG_ST92)
Spain (AdrianCifuentes) 5-4 Israel (yuval)
Germany (Umut) 5-4 Türkiye (iMertAL)
Italy (Obrun) 2-1 AndreasAA (Norway)
Semi-finals
Denmark (Vejrgang) 5-2 Spain (AdrianCifuentes)
Germany (Umut) 4-3 Italy (Obrun)
Final
Denmark (Vejrgang) 4-3 Germany (Umut)