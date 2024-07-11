UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Denmark's Anders Vejrgang crowned UEFA eEURO champion

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Anders Vejrgang of Denmark defeated Germany's Umut 4-3 in a thrilling UEFA eEURO final.

Anders Vejrgang poses with his trophy after winning UEFA eEURO
Anders Vejrgang poses with his trophy after winning UEFA eEURO UEFA via Getty Images

Denmark's Anders Vejrgang won UEFA eEURO following an impressive 4-3 victory against Germany player and his RBLZ_Gaming team-mate Umut in the final.

Vejrgang's display was marked by resilience and skill, and his win was the first major solo trophy of his career after he regularly had to come from behind to triumph in games throughout his passage to the final.

There were goals flying in during the majority of matches in a thoroughly entertaining tournament in which eight competitors went head to head in Germany.

The two finalists Vejrgang (right) and Umut (left)
The two finalists Vejrgang (right) and Umut (left)UEFA via Getty Images

Full results

Quarter-finals

Denmark (Vejrgang) 4-2 Ukraine (CIG_ST92)

Spain (AdrianCifuentes) 5-4 Israel (yuval)

Germany (Umut) 5-4 Türkiye (iMertAL)

Italy (Obrun) 2-1 AndreasAA (Norway)

Semi-finals

Denmark (Vejrgang) 5-2 Spain (AdrianCifuentes)

Germany (Umut) 4-3 Italy (Obrun)

Final

Denmark (Vejrgang) 4-3 Germany (Umut)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, July 11, 2024