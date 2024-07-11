Denmark's Anders Vejrgang crowned UEFA eEURO champion

Denmark's Anders Vejrgang won UEFA eEURO following an impressive 4-3 victory against Germany player and his RBLZ_Gaming team-mate Umut in the final.

Vejrgang's display was marked by resilience and skill, and his win was the first major solo trophy of his career after he regularly had to come from behind to triumph in games throughout his passage to the final.

There were goals flying in during the majority of matches in a thoroughly entertaining tournament in which eight competitors went head to head in Germany.

The two finalists Vejrgang (right) and Umut (left) UEFA via Getty Images

Full results

Quarter-finals

Denmark (Vejrgang) 4-2 Ukraine (CIG_ST92)

Spain (AdrianCifuentes) 5-4 Israel (yuval)

Germany (Umut) 5-4 Türkiye (iMertAL)

Italy (Obrun) 2-1 AndreasAA (Norway)

Semi-finals

Denmark (Vejrgang) 5-2 Spain (AdrianCifuentes)

Germany (Umut) 4-3 Italy (Obrun)

Final

Denmark (Vejrgang) 4-3 Germany (Umut)