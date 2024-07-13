Manager Gareth Southgate on being an England fan and watching his side grow into EURO 2024

As Gareth Southgate emerged into the crowded flash zone for his post-match interviews on Wednesday, he looked to the heavens in an expression that showed relief, amazement and deep contentment. It was a fleeting moment when you could sense the weight of responsibility on this man's shoulders, before the England manager refocused and began answering the media's questions with his customary sincerity.

On Friday, the day before his team decamps to Berlin for the final against Spain, EURO2024.com had one last chance to speak with Southgate about the possibility of finally delivering the piece of silverware his country has been longing for since England won their only major trophy to date: the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

On connecting with the fans after the semi-final victory against the Netherlands

If I wasn't here managing the team, I'd be at home supporting the team. I am a fan in the dugout, and I've always wanted England to be successful. My early memories of England are watching them in tournaments. So to be able to take the team to another final – and to know what it means to everybody and for those fans that have travelled hours, spent fortunes and had journeys across Europe – [it was] lovely to share that moment with them in the stadium.

On growing into the tournament

There's no question we've improved with the ball. We were inhibited at the start of the tournament but we've been a bit freer in the last few games. We've shown great resilience in coming through a difficult period, a period where at home a lot of people doubted us. I'm very proud of the players for how they've grown through that experience. And now we are into the history-making possibilities, rather than the fear of what might go wrong.

When did I notice that changing? The [round of 16] win over Slovakia. I guess the manner of the late equaliser, the fact that we'd got through to another quarter-final – a fourth in succession – and we had seen signs of us using the ball better in that game as well. Although it took us a long time to get the goals, there were still elements of our game that night that definitely had taken a step forward. I think that was where we felt it within the camp, and you could see it among the group of players.

On his legacy as England manager

I guess that will come with time as I reflect on everything. But at the moment, all I'm thinking is how do we best prepare for this final. It's a great challenge, we play an excellent team, and we've got to get our preparations in the best possible space to be able to win the game.

What would it mean to win the trophy? We'd be bringing happiness to our nation and credibility. I think we've brought credibility back to English football, in terms of how we're viewed around the world in the last few years, but to win a trophy, ultimately, would answer a lot of the questions that would still be posed. For the group of players and staff, and the players that have been with us through the last six, seven years as well, I'd be hugely proud for all of them because there are a lot of people who deserve credit for the journey we've been on. All those things would come together in my head.

