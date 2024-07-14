Rodri named EURO 2024 Player of the Tournament

UEFA's team of technical observers at UEFA EURO 2024 have named Spain midfielder Rodri as their Player of the Tournament.

Rodri's EURO 2024 stats Minutes played: 521

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Passes attempted: 439

Passes completed: 411

Passing accuracy: 92.84%

Rodri started all but one of Spain’s seven games at the tournament, forming an influential central midfield partnership with Fabián Ruiz. The Manchester City man was among the scorers in La Roja's 4-1 round of 16 victory against Georgia but was forced off at half-time in the 2-1 final win against England.

How the award was selected

UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany. They analysed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game.

When choosing the Player and Young Player of the Tournament, technical observers take individual performances and the player's impact on his team into account, as well as if they played with a positive attitude and respect towards the opposition. A full explanation can be found here.

UEFA's technical observers at EURO 2024

Fabio Capello, Ioan Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljoša Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue.

Previous Player of the Tournament winners

1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)

2000: Zinédine Zidane (France)

2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)

2008: Xavi Hernández (Spain)

2012: Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France)

2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)