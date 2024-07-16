UEFA EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
The official all-star team of UEFA EURO 2024 has representatives from winners Spain as well as England, France, Germany and Switzerland.
Goalkeeper
Mike Maignan (France)
Defenders
Kyle Walker (England)
William Saliba (France)
Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)
Marc Cucurella (Spain)
Midfielders
Rodri (Spain)
Dani Olmo (Spain)
Fabián Ruiz (Spain)
Forwards
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Jamal Musiala (Germany)
Nico Williams (Spain)
How the team was selected
UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany. They analysed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game.
Team of the Tournament features a recognisable formation that reflects the prominent tactical trends throughout the tournament, with an outstanding player chosen for each position. A player's individual performances and impact on their team are considered by the technical observers when making their decision.
UEFA's technical observers at EURO 2024
Fabio Capello, Ioan Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljoša Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue.