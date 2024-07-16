UEFA EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper

Mike Maignan (France)



Defenders

Kyle Walker (England)

William Saliba (France)

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Midfielders

Rodri (Spain)

Dani Olmo (Spain)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Nico Williams (Spain)

How the team was selected

UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany. They analysed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game.

Team of the Tournament features a recognisable formation that reflects the prominent tactical trends throughout the tournament, with an outstanding player chosen for each position. A player's individual performances and impact on their team are considered by the technical observers when making their decision.

UEFA's technical observers at EURO 2024

Fabio Capello, Ioan Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljoša Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue.