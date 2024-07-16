UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The official all-star team of UEFA EURO 2024 has representatives from winners Spain as well as England, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Goalkeeper

Mike Maignan (France)

Defenders

Kyle Walker (England)

William Saliba (France)

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Midfielders

Rodri (Spain)

Dani Olmo (Spain)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Nico Williams (Spain)

How the team was selected

UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany. They analysed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game.

Team of the Tournament features a recognisable formation that reflects the prominent tactical trends throughout the tournament, with an outstanding player chosen for each position. A player's individual performances and impact on their team are considered by the technical observers when making their decision.

UEFA's technical observers at EURO 2024
Fabio Capello, Ioan Lupescu, Michael O'Neill, David Moyes, Aljoša Asanović, Rafael Benítez, Avram Grant, Packie Bonner, Frank de Boer, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Aitor Karanka, Jean-Francois Domergue.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Selected for you

Technical observers at EURO 2024
Live 14/06/2024

Technical observers at EURO 2024

Everything you need to know about UEFA's technical observers and the role they will play at EURO 2024.