UEFA EURO 2024 Climate Fund project successfully concludes with €7.925 million invested in grassroots sustainability

As of 1 June 2025, all 66 required contracts have been signed and archived, and the project has successfully disbursed nearly its entire budget of €7.925 million.

The Climate Fund was a central pillar of the EURO 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which aimed to make UEFA EURO 2024 a model for sustainable events and a driving force for sustainable development in Germany and Europe. It resulted in a total strategic investment of €30.6 million and enabled UEFA to implement over 120 sustainability actions, achieving 95% of its pre-tournament targets.

EURO 2024's off-field impact

Reporting and transparency

A total of 211 out of 225 appointed clubs have submitted and verified their final reports. The remaining 14 clubs are still within their reporting deadlines. Additionally, 13 of 21 regional football associations have submitted their final documentation, with deadlines agreed for the remaining eight.

What the beneficiaries say "The idea of installing an LED floodlight system on our grounds has been around for a number of years, but it has always been unsuccessful because of the costs. This is why we were pleased to hear the DFB's announcement that UEFA had set up a climate fund for EURO 2024, giving clubs the opportunity to apply for a project." FC Augsfeld, who received an LED floodlight retrofitting

Financial overview

The Climate Fund was initially set at €7 million, with an additional €925,000 added following the confirmed carbon footprint of EURO 2024. The final investment breakdown is as follows:

€2.1 million allocated to regional associations

€5.825 million invested in club-level sustainability projects

Total invested: €7,923,013

What the beneficiaries say "A huge thank you to the UEFA EURO 2024 climate fund! Thanks to your help, we were able to award the conversion to LED floodlights quickly and also implement it quickly. The timeline was impressive!" ASC Schöppingen1945, who also converted their floodlight system to LED

Sustainable impact

The fund supported a wide range of environmental initiatives across Germany’s amateur football landscape, including:

225 projects, including: photovoltaic/solar panel installations, battery storage systems, LED floodlight upgrades, smart irrigation systems, bicycle parking facilities, waste separation systems, drinking fountains, motion detector systems, electric vans, EV charging stations, heat pump systems, thermal insulation projects, a biofuel initiative and a ticket combination system for sustainable mobility.

What the beneficiaries say "We are delighted that, thanks to the UEFA EURO 2024 climate fund, we were able to successfully implement the project of installing our own PV system with battery storage on the roof of our clubhouse. A heartfelt thank you on behalf of our football club and its members!" FC Dettighofen, who installed a photovoltaic energy system with battery storage

A lasting legacy

The EURO 2024 Climate Fund stands as a pioneering example of how major sporting events can drive tangible environmental benefits at grassroots level. With nearly €8 million invested and hundreds of clubs empowered to act sustainably, the project leaves behind a legacy of innovation, collaboration and climate responsibility. It leaves a footprint in the host country’s grassroots football and a benchmark for future tournaments, looking to inspire future organisers and their stakeholders to contribute to an even bigger impact.