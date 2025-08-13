UEFA eEURO 2025 kicks off this summer

Registration is now open for national team player-selection tournaments.

UEFA and EA SPORTS FC are thrilled to announce details of the follow-up UEFA eEURO 2024 after the success of the inaugural tournament last summer. And we will not have to wait long for UEFA eEURO 2025.

The tournament begins later this summer with national team selection before an online group stage in October to determine the eight finalists. The UEFA eEURO 2025 final will then take place in December, a one-day tournament to crown the winner!

The tournament will be staged on EA SPORTS FC 26 and played in Ultimate Team mode. It will be closely integrated into the FC Pro ecosystem, with the overall winner earning qualification for the FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins (as themselves rather than representing their national team).

Registration portal

Key deadlines 11 August: Registration opens

23 August: Competition start

Stage 1: National team selection (27 July – 17 August)

Each nation can employ its own selection mechanism, with representatives to be submit to UEFA and EA between 27 July and 17 August. There's also the option to leave the process to UEFA and EA, with online qualifiers on 16 and 17 August.

Stage 2: Online group stage (18 – 19 October)

The format of the online group stage, held on 18 and 19 October, will be Swiss Group Stages on Day 1, switching to a Double Elimination knockout bracket on Day 2. That ensures all participants have meaningful games throughout the tournament.

Stage 3: UEFA eEURO 2025 final (December)

The eight-player final tournament will be held at a studio over one day in December (details to follow!), with EA integrating FC Pro Draft mode. There are cash prizes up for grabs, plus that spot in the FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins.