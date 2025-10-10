Look back on Denmark's eEURO 2024 finals success

With the group stage of UEFA eEURO 2025 taking place on 18 and 19 October, a new tranche of national representatives are competing for the crown that Denmark's Anders Vejrgang took at eEURO 2024 in Germany.

The Danish contender was one of eight players who made it to the knockout final tournament at Motorwerk in Berlin. He overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Ukraine's CIG_ST92 in the quarter-finals, then rallied from 2-0 down once more to beat Spain's Adrian Cifuentes in the semis.

The final brought Anders face-to-face with a club-mate, Germany's Umut Gültekin, and once more he conceded first. In an engrossing battle, the Dane went on to overcome Umut 4-3 to win the trophy.

eEURO 2025 will once more feature representatives from UEFA's member football associations, with an in-person tournament in December to decide the destination of the trophy after the online group stage has whittled the contenders down to eight quarter-finalists.

The tournament will be staged on EA SPORTS FC 26 and played in Ultimate Team mode. It will be closely integrated into the FC Pro ecosystem, with the overall winner earning qualification for the FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins.