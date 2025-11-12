EURO 2028 tournament schedule confirmed: When and where are the fixtures?

The UEFA EURO 2028 tournament schedule has been confirmed, with 51 fixtures set to be played in nine venues across eight cities in four host countries.

Download full tournament schedule

Where is EURO 2028 being held?

The final tournament is being jointly hosted by England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

What stadiums are being used for EURO 2028?

Nine stadiums will host matches:

Cardiff: National Stadium of Wales

Dublin: Dublin Arena

Glasgow: Hampden Park

Newcastle: St James' Park

Manchester: Manchester City Stadium

Liverpool: Everton Stadium

Birmingham: Villa Park

London: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London: Wembley Stadium

Stadiums will stage a minimum of two different groups to provide local fans with a variety of teams playing in their host city.

EURO 2028: All you need to know

When and where is the opening match of EURO 2028?

The opening match of the tournament will be held at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff – the Group A game will take place on Friday 9 June 2028.

Where are the EURO 2028 round of 16 and quarter-final games being held?

Eight of the nine host stadiums – with the exception of Wembley – will stage a round of 16 fixture, with the four quarter-finals split across the hosts: Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow and Wembley.

To ensure sporting fairness and equal treatment, round of 16 winners will play their quarter-final in a different venue.

When and where are the EURO 2028 semi-finals and final?

Final week will take place at Wembley in London, with the two semi-finals scheduled for Tuesday 4 July and Wednesday 5 July and the final taking place on Sunday 9 July.

How will the EURO 2028 final tournament work?

The format remains the same as the one used since UEFA EURO 2016 – 24 teams will enter the group stage, with the top two in each of the six groups proceeding to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers. From then on it's a straight knockout.

The path to the final is pre-determined, allowing participating teams to anticipate their potential routes to the final.

EURO 2028 qualifying explained

What are EURO 2028 'group heads'?

Most teams will play their three group stage games in three different stadiums. However, each of the six groups will also have a ‘group head’, who will play its three group matches at one or several pre-selected venues.

In five groups, the group heads position is reserved for one of the four hosts and Northern Ireland, if they are qualified at the time of the final draw. In the sixth group, and any others if the four hosts and/or Northern Ireland have not qualified, the group heads position(s) will be allocated by draw to a Pot 1 team or teams.

If they qualify directly, the hosts and Northern Ireland will play their group stage games as follows:

England: Manchester City Stadium (1), Wembley Stadium (2)

Northern Ireland: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (1), Villa Park (1), Wembley Stadium (1)

Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena (3)

Scotland: Hampden Park (3)

Wales: National Stadium of Wales (3)

When will EURO 2028 matches kick off?

Three kick-off times have been confirmed for the tournament: 15:00 CEST, 18:00 CEST and 21:00 CEST. The final will kick off at 18:00 CEST / 17:00 local time. Full details for each matchday will be announced after the final tournament draw in 2027.

How will the play-off winners be included in the final tournament draw?

Since the final tournament draw takes place before the play-offs, play-off winners will be allocated to final tournament groups by placeholders.