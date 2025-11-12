UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying draw to take place in Belfast

The UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying draw will be held in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Sunday 6 December 2026.

Download full tournament schedule

The highly-anticipated event defining the route for all participating teams to the final tournament will be held at the capital’s International Convention Centre (ICC), and demonstrates that Northern Ireland, as a valuable partner, will contribute to the tournament’s success and celebration.

There is a new consolidated format for qualifying, with teams drawn in 12 groups of four or five teams who play each other home and away. The qualifying group stage will begin in March 2027 and end in November 2027.

Group winners will qualify directly for EURO 2028, while runners-up will either qualify directly or participate in play-off matches with UEFA Nations League teams. The play-off round would be played in March 2028.