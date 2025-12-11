UEFA eEURO 2025: All you need to know

What are the UEFA eEURO 2025 finals?

On 13 December, eight of Europe's best will face off in a one-day tournament in an attempt to become the second-ever eEURO champion. The finalists will compete for cash prizes and a spot in the FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins.

How can you watch the UEFA eEURO 2025 finals?

Fans can tune in on UEFA’s YouTube, IG Live and TikTok channels, as well as EA Global Twitch and EA YouTube.

Who is involved in the UEFA eEURO 2025 finals?

The 2025 edition kicked off on the weekend of 18 and 19 October with the online group stage. It featured Swiss Group Stages on Day 1, switching to a Double Elimination knockout bracket on Day 2 as the eight finalists were determined.

The eight participants are:

Obrun2002 (Italy)

RvPLegend (Romania)

Emre Yilmaz (Netherlands)

Stingrayjnr (England)

Vejrgang (Denmark)

Jonny (Germany)

Yuval (Israel)

gianluca_m17 (Switzerland)

What platform is hosting UEFA eEURO 2025?

EA SPORTS FC™ 26 will be the official platform for UEFA's eEURO.