Denmark's Anders Vejrgang defends title at eEURO 2025

Having won the inaugural tournament in 2024, Denmark's Anders Vejrgang triumphed again at eEURO 2025, overcoming the Netherlands' Emre Yilmaz after an epic decider at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Emre Yilmaz had beaten Vejrgang 2-1 in the 2025 eChampions League final, but the Danish player gained revenge. Having trailed 8-5, Yilmaz struck three times late on to take the game to extra time. However, Vejrgang put on an extra spurt in the additional periods, coming out as a 12-9 winner.

"It didn't feel real; it was like I was in a movie or something," said Vejrgang as he reflected on the final minutes of normal time, adding of his triumph: "I'm just very proud of my mentality and I honestly think this is the highest level game in FC history."

Full results

Quarter-finals

Vejrgang (Denmark) 7-6 Gianluca (Switzerland)

Yuval (Israel) 7-4 Obrun2002 (Italy)

Emre Yilmaz (Netherlands) 8-7 Rvplegend10 (Romania)

Stingrayjnr (England) 8-3 Jonny (Germany)

Semi-finals

Vejrgang (Denmark) 5-2 Yuval (Israel)

Emre Yilmaz (Netherlands) 11-4 Stingrayjnr (England)

Final

Vejrgang (Denmark) 12-9 Emre Yilmaz (Netherlands)