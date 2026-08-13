eEURO 2026: Get ready to represent your nation

This year marks the third edition of eEURO, UEFA’s national team esports competition, with a record 47 national associations taking part, making it the biggest edition to date.

Denmark's Anders Vejrgang triumphed in the first two editions, but competition promises to be fierce at UEFA eEURO 2026, with plenty of the world’s top gamers ready to represent their nations in the hope of obtaining a place at the Finals on 12 December 2026 in London.

What you need to know

The competition is fully integrated into the EA SPORTS FC Pro ecosystem, with the winner earning qualification at the EA SPORTS FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins.

All stages will be played in Ultimate Team mode, with EA SPORTS FC Pro Draft Mode featuring in the Finals.

Denmark's Anders Vejrgang has won the last two editions of the tournament UEFA

Tournament format

Stage 1: National Team Selection (29-30 August 2026)

Nations conducting their own selection processes will confirm and submit their representatives to UEFA and EA.

National teams that opt to have their process run by UEFA & EA will have their representatives selected through managed online qualifiers held on 29-30 August.

Stage 2: Online Group Stage (17-18 October 2026)

All participating national teams compete on 17-18 October to determine the final eight teams who will qualify for the finals.

The format of the Online Group Stage will be Swiss Group Stages on Day 1, then transition to a Double Elimination knockout bracket on Day 2. The competition will end once the top eight nations have been found.

Stage 3: Finals (12 December 2026)

The UEFA eEURO 2026 Finals will be held in BBC Studios in London on 12 December. It will be a single-day event with a single-elimination bracket format.

It will be seeded based on FC Pro Rankings at a time and date prior to the competition.

The Finals will be streamed on UEFA and EA's YouTube channels, plus the UEFA TikTok channel and EA's Twitch.