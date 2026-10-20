UEFA eEURO 2026 group stage: Finalists decided

The eEURO is an annual international esports competition featuring Europe's best EA SPORTS FC™ players, representing UEFA national teams.

The 2026 edition kicked off on the weekend of 17 and 18 October with the online group stage. It featured Swiss Group Stages on Day 1, switching to a Double Elimination knockout bracket on Day 2 as the eight finalists were determined.

Confirmed eEURO 2026 finalists Afonso (Portugal)

Alihanlion (Bulgaria)

Brice (France)

Emre Yilmaz (Netherlands)

RvPLegend10 (Romania)

Tekkz (England)

Vejrgang (Denmark)

Yuval (Israel)

The finals will take place at the BBC Studios in London on Saturday 12 December. They will be a one-day tournament; a single-elimination bracket, with the eight players seeded based on FC Pro Rankings at a time and date prior to the competition. The finalists compete for cash prizes and a spot in the EA SPORTS FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins.

Fans can tune in on UEFA’s YouTube, IG Live and TikTok channels, as well as EA Global Twitch and EA YouTube.