The UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying draw will take place at the International Convention Centre in Belfast from 18:00 CET (17:00 local time) on Sunday 6 December.

Full draw procedure

The draw will decide on the composition of the 12 groups that form the qualifying group stage.

Which teams are involved in the EURO qualifying group stage draw?

All 54 participating associations will enter the European Qualifiers group stage, including all four of the final tournament hosts (England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales).

How will the participating teams be split into 12 groups?

Prior to the draw, all participating teams will be divided into five pots, based on the interim overall 2026/27 UEFA Nations League rankings, which are established at the conclusion of the league phase (Article 19.02 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League regulations).

Pots 1-4 will contain 12 teams each and pot five will contain six teams.

The draw will then form six groups of four teams and six groups of five.

The four host teams, as well as Northern Ireland, will be drawn into different groups.

The four winners of the Nations League quarter-finals (represented for draw purposes by a placeholder for each quarter-final pairing) must be drawn into a group of four.

What are the qualifying draw pots?

Pot 1: England, Portugal, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Greece, Italy, Denmark, Croatia

Pot 2: Wales, Serbia, Türkiye, Czechia, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Northern Ireland, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Republic of Ireland

Pot 3: Ukraine, Scotland, Kosovo, Poland, Israel, Romania, Georgia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Iceland, Slovakia

Pot 4: Estonia, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Cyprus, Finland, Moldova, Armenia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Latvia, San Marino

Pot 5: Malta, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein

England finished top of the interim overall 2026/27 UEFA Nations League rankings UEFA via Getty Images

Why will teams start qualifying at different times?

At the time of the draw, in December 2026, 24 of the teams will still have Nations League fixtures to play in March 2027: eight will be taking part in the League A quarter-finals, eight in the League A/B play-offs and eight in the League B/C play-offs.

The four winners of the League A quarter-finals will then also contest the finals in June 2027.

The parallel scheduling of European Qualifiers and Nations League matches in March and June 2027 requires the implementation of several principles and conditions for the draw and scheduling of matches:

• The groups of five teams will start in March 2027; the groups of four will start in September 2027. This ensures every team can finish their European Qualifiers group stage campaign in November 2027.

• The four winners of the Nations League quarter-finals that take place in March 2027 must be drawn into a group of four. Placeholders will therefore be used for the quarter-final pairings, with the winners entering four-team groups (allowing them to compete at the finals in June).

• In the five-team groups, one team will be allocated its two rest days, usually reserved for centralised friendly matches, in March to be available for Nations League matches.

• Each group of five teams can include a maximum of one team either defeated in the Nations League quarter-finals or participating in the League A/B and B/C play-offs.

When are the EURO 2028 qualifying fixtures?

Matchday 1: 26 March 2027

Matchday 2: 29 March 2027

Matchday 3: 11-12 June 2027

Matchday 4: 14-15 June 2027

Matchday 5: 23-25 September 2027

Matchday 6: 26-28 September 2027

Matchday 7: 30 September-2 October 2027

Matchday 8: 3-5 October 2027

Matchday 9: 11-13 November 2027

Matchday 10: 14-16 November 2027

Play-offs: 23-28 March 2028

How do teams qualify for the UEFA EURO 2028 final tournament?

The 12 group winners and eight best runners-up (20 teams in all) will advance directly to the final tournament via the qualifying group stage. The eight highest-ranking runners-up will be based on the overall European Qualifiers rankings (Article 23 of the UEFA European Football Championship regulations).

What about the four final tournament hosts?

Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best-ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage, irrespective of how many host nation teams have qualified.

This means that between 20 and 22 teams will be sure of a final tournament place after the conclusion of the qualifying group stage.

UEFA EURO 2028 to be played across four host nations

How can teams also qualify for EURO 2028 via the Nations League?

The remaining final tournament spots will be assigned via play-offs between the remaining runners-up in the qualifying groups and the required number of teams based on their Nations League performance – in principle the best-ranked Nations League group winners who have neither qualified directly for the final tournament nor already secured a play-off berth as one of the lowest-ranked European Qualifiers group runners-up. For full detail, see article 16.02 of the Regulations of the UEFA European Football Championship.

Depending on the number of places taken up by the host nations, the number of final tournament spots decided by play-offs may vary between two and four, in one of the three following scenarios:

• Both reserved qualifying slots for the hosts used: Eight teams compete in two paths for two final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals. The eight teams will be comprised of between two and four European Qualifiers runners-up and between four and six of the best-ranked Nations League non-qualified group winners (it depends on whether any of the host nation teams that are using the reserved qualifying slots finished their group phase among the four play-off positions).

• One reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: Twelve teams compete in three paths for three final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals. The 12 teams will be comprised of between three and four European Qualifiers runners-up and between eight and nine of the best-ranked Nations League non-qualified group winners.

• No reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: Eight teams contest four home-and-away play-off ties, with the winners advancing to the final tournament. The eight teams will be comprised of all four of the remaining European Qualifiers runners-up and four of the best-ranked Nations League non-qualified group winners.

Where will the host nations play if they qualify for the final tournament?

In accordance with Article 18 of the competition regulations, if qualified at the time of the final draw, a designated position is reserved for the four host nations, as well as Northern Ireland, allowing them to play all three group matches at one or several selected stadiums:

England (Group B): Manchester City Stadium (1), Wembley Stadium (2)

Northern Ireland (Group D): Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (1), Villa Park (1), Wembley Stadium (1)

Republic of Ireland (Group E): Dublin Arena (3)

Scotland (Group F): Hampden Park (3)

Wales (Group A): National Stadium of Wales (3)

If the hosts and/or Northern Ireland qualify via the play-offs, they will still be assigned to their designated group, but they will not play all of their group matches in the above-mentioned locations.

After the group stage, the tournament becomes a straight knockout competition, starting with the round of 16. The path to the final is pre-defined, such that teams and fans can anticipate their path to the final. The full match schedule is available here.