EURO 2020 play-off fixtures

LiveEURO 2020 play-off fixtures

The last four slots at EURO 2020 are yet to be decided.
Play-offs: all you need to know

LivePlay-offs: all you need to know

Who plays who? How it works? Records and statistics.

LivePlay-off draw: who faces who

The play-off draw has decided the semi-finals and the home teams in the finals.
2022 World Cup qualifying

Live2022 World Cup qualifying

All you need to know: how it works, match dates.

LiveUEFA postpones June national team matches

All national team matches due to be played in June 2020 are postponed.
UEFA postpones EURO 2020

LiveUEFA postpones EURO 2020

Working group set up to examine possibilities for this season's competitions.
Where to watch the qualifiers

LiveWhere to watch the qualifiers

Find out how to watch the qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 where you are.

LiveAlways football. Always on.

UEFA's streaming platform, with live and on-demand video content.
Download the official EURO app

LiveDownload the official EURO app

From the tournament build-up to the last kick of the final – live the full EURO experience with exclusive content, features and events.

LiveFinal tournament draw

See who is in which group including the potential destinations for the play-off winners.
Team of EURO 2020 qualifying

LiveTeam of EURO 2020 qualifying

Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Kane? Eden Hazard or Georginio Wijnaldum?

LiveMeet the finalists

Twenty teams have now booked their place at UEFA EURO 2020.
Highlights of every qualifier

LiveHighlights of every qualifier

Watch every goal from the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying campaign.

LiveAll the qualifying results

Check the results for all ten matchdays of the European Qualifiers here.
All Ronaldo’s Portugal goals

LiveAll Ronaldo’s Portugal goals

The who, what, when, how behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 99 international goals.
Ronaldo’s European record

LiveRonaldo’s European record

Cristiano Ronaldo's European record international tally is 99.
01:00
Hamrén: Romania clash is like a cup final

LiveHamrén: Romania clash is like a cup final

Iceland coach Erik Hamrén spoke to UEFA.com following the draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs.
More video More news
More

Highlights

00:37
Highlights: Wales 2-0 Hungary
19/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Wales 2-0 Hungary
00:48
Highlights: Germany 6-1 Northern Ireland
19/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Germany 6-1 Northern Ireland
00:35
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Denmark
18/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Denmark
01:01
Highlights: Italy 9-1 Armenia
18/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Italy 9-1 Armenia
00:32
Highlights: Spain 5-0 Romania
18/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Spain 5-0 Romania
00:40
Highlights: Kosovo 0-4 England
17/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Kosovo 0-4 England
00:39
Highlights: Albania 0-2 France
17/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Albania 0-2 France
00:39
Highlights: Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal
17/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal
01:07
Highlights: Russia 1-4 Belgium
16/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Russia 1-4 Belgium
00:39
Highlights: Germany 4-0 Belarus
16/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Germany 4-0 Belarus
00:36
Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Netherlands
16/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Netherlands
00:59
Highlights: Croatia 3-1 Slovakia
16/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Croatia 3-1 Slovakia
01:08
Highlights: Spain 7-0 Malta
15/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Spain 7-0 Malta
00:38
Highlights: Finland 3-0 Liechtenstein
15/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Finland 3-0 Liechtenstein
00:37
Highlights: Romania 0-2 Sweden
15/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Romania 0-2 Sweden
00:31
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Italy
15/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Italy
01:00
Highlights: England 7-0 Montenegro
14/11/2019

LiveHighlights: England 7-0 Montenegro
01:01
Highlights: Portugal 6-0 Lithuania
14/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Portugal 6-0 Lithuania
00:38
Highlights: France 2-1 Moldova
14/11/2019

LiveHighlights: France 2-1 Moldova
00:36
Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Kosovo
14/11/2019

LiveHighlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Kosovo

Standings

Group A Live now

P Pts
ENG England Playing now 		8 21
CZE Czech Republic Playing now 		8 15
KOS Kosovo Playing now 		8 11
BUL Bulgaria Playing now 		8 6
MNE Montenegro Playing now 		8 3

Group B Live now

P Pts
UKR Ukraine Playing now 		8 20
POR Portugal Playing now 		8 17
SRB Serbia Playing now 		8 14
LUX Luxembourg Playing now 		8 4
LTU Lithuania Playing now 		8 1

Group C Live now

P Pts
GER Germany Playing now 		8 21
NED Netherlands Playing now 		8 19
NIR Northern Ireland Playing now 		8 13
BLR Belarus Playing now 		8 4
EST Estonia Playing now 		8 1

Group D Live now

P Pts
SUI Switzerland Playing now 		8 17
DEN Denmark Playing now 		8 16
IRL Republic of Ireland Playing now 		8 13
GEO Georgia Playing now 		8 8
GIB Gibraltar Playing now 		8 0

Group E Live now

P Pts
CRO Croatia Playing now 		8 17
WAL Wales Playing now 		8 14
SVK Slovakia Playing now 		8 13
HUN Hungary Playing now 		8 12
AZE Azerbaijan Playing now 		8 1

Group F Live now

P Pts
ESP Spain Playing now 		10 26
SWE Sweden Playing now 		10 21
NOR Norway Playing now 		10 17
ROU Romania Playing now 		10 14
FRO Faroe Islands Playing now 		10 3
MLT Malta Playing now 		10 3

Group G Live now

P Pts
POL Poland Playing now 		10 25
AUT Austria Playing now 		10 19
MKD North Macedonia Playing now 		10 14
SVN Slovenia Playing now 		10 14
ISR Israel Playing now 		10 11
LVA Latvia Playing now 		10 3

Group H Live now

P Pts
FRA France Playing now 		10 25
TUR Turkey Playing now 		10 23
ISL Iceland Playing now 		10 19
ALB Albania Playing now 		10 13
AND Andorra Playing now 		10 4
MDA Moldova Playing now 		10 3

Group I Live now

P Pts
BEL Belgium Playing now 		10 30
RUS Russia Playing now 		10 24
SCO Scotland Playing now 		10 15
CYP Cyprus Playing now 		10 10
KAZ Kazakhstan Playing now 		10 10
SMR San Marino Playing now 		10 0

Group J Live now

P Pts
ITA Italy Playing now 		10 30
FIN Finland Playing now 		10 18
GRE Greece Playing now 		10 14
BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina Playing now 		10 13
ARM Armenia Playing now 		10 10
LIE Liechtenstein Playing now 		10 2
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

Editor's pick

23:42
Watch re-run of the EURO 2020 play-off draw
22/11/2019

LiveWatch re-run of the EURO 2020 play-off draw

00:55
McCarthy on Dublin EURO motivation
22/11/2019

LiveMcCarthy on Dublin EURO motivation
00:53
Highlights: Scotland 3-2 Israel
21/11/2018

LiveHighlights: Scotland 3-2 Israel
00:59
Stunning strikes from November’s European Qualifiers
21/11/2019

LiveStunning strikes from November’s European Qualifiers
00:52
EURO 2000 highlights: Yugoslavia 1-0 Norway
21/11/2019

LiveEURO 2000 highlights: Yugoslavia 1-0 Norway
00:34
Flashback: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland
16/10/2018

LiveFlashback: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland
01:17
Giggs pays tribute to Welsh team spirit
19/11/2019

LiveGiggs pays tribute to Welsh team spirit
00:47
Can: Germany still not among favourites
20/11/2019

LiveCan: Germany still not among favourites
00:30
Ramsey 'buzzing' after Wales heroics
20/11/2019

LiveRamsey 'buzzing' after Wales heroics
00:59
Great goals from the October European Qualifiers
17/10/2019

LiveGreat goals from the October European Qualifiers
01:03
Finland dressing room celebrations
15/11/2019

LiveFinland dressing room celebrations
01:21
Modrić reaction after Croatia book EURO spot
16/11/2019

LiveModrić reaction after Croatia book EURO spot
01:12
Kane on 'perfect night' for England
14/11/2019

LiveKane on 'perfect night' for England
01:05
Söyüncü: We always believed we would make it
14/11/2019

LiveSöyüncü: We always believed we would make it
03:31
Memories of UEFA EURO 2016
30/11/2018

LiveMemories of UEFA EURO 2016
01:00
Stunning strikes from September's European Qualifiers
17/09/2019

LiveStunning strikes from September's European Qualifiers
01:19
Goals from every EURO final
11/07/2020

LiveGoals from every EURO final
00:58
Jorginho delight after Italy success
12/10/2019

LiveJorginho delight after Italy success
00:27
Mancini pride after Italy secure EURO ticket
12/10/2019

LiveMancini pride after Italy secure EURO ticket
00:55
Ondrášek: ‘My head will explode!’
11/10/2019

LiveOndrášek: ‘My head will explode!’