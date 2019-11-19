Highlights
Standings
Group A Live now
|P
|Pts
|ENG England
|8
|21
|CZE Czech Republic
|8
|15
|KOS Kosovo
|8
|11
|BUL Bulgaria
|8
|6
|MNE Montenegro
|8
|3
Group B Live now
|P
|Pts
|UKR Ukraine
|8
|20
|POR Portugal
|8
|17
|SRB Serbia
|8
|14
|LUX Luxembourg
|8
|4
|LTU Lithuania
|8
|1
Group C Live now
|P
|Pts
|GER Germany
|8
|21
|NED Netherlands
|8
|19
|NIR Northern Ireland
|8
|13
|BLR Belarus
|8
|4
|EST Estonia
|8
|1
Group D Live now
|P
|Pts
|SUI Switzerland
|8
|17
|DEN Denmark
|8
|16
|IRL Republic of Ireland
|8
|13
|GEO Georgia
|8
|8
|GIB Gibraltar
|8
|0
Group E Live now
|P
|Pts
|CRO Croatia
|8
|17
|WAL Wales
|8
|14
|SVK Slovakia
|8
|13
|HUN Hungary
|8
|12
|AZE Azerbaijan
|8
|1
Group F Live now
|P
|Pts
|ESP Spain
|10
|26
|SWE Sweden
|10
|21
|NOR Norway
|10
|17
|ROU Romania
|10
|14
|FRO Faroe Islands
|10
|3
|MLT Malta
|10
|3
Group G Live now
|P
|Pts
|POL Poland
|10
|25
|AUT Austria
|10
|19
|MKD North Macedonia
|10
|14
|SVN Slovenia
|10
|14
|ISR Israel
|10
|11
|LVA Latvia
|10
|3
Group H Live now
|P
|Pts
|FRA France
|10
|25
|TUR Turkey
|10
|23
|ISL Iceland
|10
|19
|ALB Albania
|10
|13
|AND Andorra
|10
|4
|MDA Moldova
|10
|3
Group I Live now
|P
|Pts
|BEL Belgium
|10
|30
|RUS Russia
|10
|24
|SCO Scotland
|10
|15
|CYP Cyprus
|10
|10
|KAZ Kazakhstan
|10
|10
|SMR San Marino
|10
|0
Group J Live now
|P
|Pts
|ITA Italy
|10
|30
|FIN Finland
|10
|18
|GRE Greece
|10
|14
|BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina
|10
|13
|ARM Armenia
|10
|10
|LIE Liechtenstein
|10
|2