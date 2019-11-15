Luxembourg v Portugal preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Portugal play away to Luxembourg on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 15:00 CET on Sunday 17 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

LUXEMBOURG v PORTUGAL: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal midfielder: "Regardless of who plays, we will do everything to return from Luxembourg with the win."

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "We know that on Sunday we will have a different opponent, and we will have had less than 72 hours to recover [from Thursday's 6-0 victory over Lithuania]."

Possible line-ups

Luxembourg: Moris; Carlson, Hall, Gerson, Chanot, Jans; V Thill, O Thill, Skenderovic, Rodrigues; Deville



Portugal: Rui Patrício; Ricardo Pereira, Rúben Dias, José Fonte, Mário Rui; Rúben Neves, Pizzi, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Paciência



State of play

Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.

Portugal: will qualify if they win against Luxembourg or if Serbia fail to beat Ukraine; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner.

Reporter's view

Thursday’s win against Lithuania was easy; this will be a harder task. Luxembourg should be a home from home, with plenty of locally-based Portugal fans in the stands, but Luc Holtz’s side are no pushovers, and will ask more questions of the European champions. Still, Portugal are favourites, and the manner in which they set about Lithuania from the off will inspire confidence that they can complete their passage to EURO 2020 without too much fuss. Having a striker who has scored 98 international goals can do them no harm either.

Carlos Machado

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his ninth hat-trick for Portugal on Thursday AFP via Getty Images

Key stats