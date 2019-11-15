Luxembourg v Portugal preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday 15 November 2019
Portugal visit Luxembourg on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
Portugal play away to Luxembourg on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 15:00 CET on Sunday 17 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
LUXEMBOURG v PORTUGAL: BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Bruno Fernandes, Portugal midfielder: "Regardless of who plays, we will do everything to return from Luxembourg with the win."
Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "We know that on Sunday we will have a different opponent, and we will have had less than 72 hours to recover [from Thursday's 6-0 victory over Lithuania]."
Possible line-ups
Luxembourg: Moris; Carlson, Hall, Gerson, Chanot, Jans; V Thill, O Thill, Skenderovic, Rodrigues; Deville
Portugal: Rui Patrício; Ricardo Pereira, Rúben Dias, José Fonte, Mário Rui; Rúben Neves, Pizzi, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Paciência
State of play
- Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.
- Portugal: will qualify if they win against Luxembourg or if Serbia fail to beat Ukraine; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner.
Reporter's view
Thursday’s win against Lithuania was easy; this will be a harder task. Luxembourg should be a home from home, with plenty of locally-based Portugal fans in the stands, but Luc Holtz’s side are no pushovers, and will ask more questions of the European champions. Still, Portugal are favourites, and the manner in which they set about Lithuania from the off will inspire confidence that they can complete their passage to EURO 2020 without too much fuss. Having a striker who has scored 98 international goals can do them no harm either.
Carlos Machado
Key stats
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 98 goals for Portugal in 163 games, including 13 in his last seven. Only Iran's Ali Daei has scored more international goals, with 109.
- Portugal have lost just three of their last 37 matches, winning 22.
- Seventeen of Portugal’s last 22 goals have been scored in the second half.
- Luxembourg are on a six-match losing streak, their worst sequence since a run of seven defeats in 2015–16.
- Luxembourg have scored in each of their four previous home games in 2019.
- Luxembourg are on four points, their end tally for both of their past two EURO qualifying campaigns.
- One more goal would equal Luxembourg’s best record in front of goal in EURO qualifying, though, equalling a mark set back in 1964.