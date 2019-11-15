Kosovo v England preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday 15 November 2019
England travel to Kosovo on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
England visit Kosovo on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 18:00 CET on Sunday 17 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We will make some changes [from Thursday], for sure, but the seeding in the group could be critical and we know it’s a big night for the Kosovans. It’s a shame for them that they’re now out of this part of the qualification, although they’ve still got the play-offs in which I think they’ll be a huge threat in that format. It’ll be a good test for us because it will still be a lively environment. We want to finish the group with as many points as we can."
Possible line-ups
Kosovo: Kosovo: Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahamni, Aliti, Kololli; Berisha, Halimi, Rashica, Celina, Hadërgjonaj, Nuhiu
England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Mings, Chilwell; Winks, Henderson, Maddison; Sterling, Kane, Rashford
Out: Delph (hamstring), Barkley (ankle), Heaton (calf)
State of play
- Kosovo: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner.
- England have qualified for the finals as Group A winners.
Reporter's view
Key stats
- Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in only 12 EURO qualifying appearances – one more will take him past Wayne Rooney (27 matches) as England's highest EURO qualifying scorer.
- Defender Fikayo Tomori and goalkeeper Dean Henderson could make their international debuts for England in this match.
- In the reverse fixture, Kosovo were the first visiting team to score three goals in a qualifier in England since Croatia in November 2007.
- England have scored five goals in five different fixtures in 2019 – eclipsing their 1937 record of four.
- Raheem Sterling has scored ten goals in his last ten games for England. He only scored twice in his first 45 international appearances.
- Kane has plundered 27 goals in 28 appearances for England under Gareth Southgate.
- Kosovo are 12 home matches unbeaten (W10 D2), dating back to 6 October 2017 and a 2-0 loss to Ukraine.