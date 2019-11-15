Kosovo v England preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

England visit Kosovo on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 18:00 CET on Sunday 17 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

KOSOVO v ENGLAND: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We will make some changes [from Thursday], for sure, but the seeding in the group could be critical and we know it’s a big night for the Kosovans. It’s a shame for them that they’re now out of this part of the qualification, although they’ve still got the play-offs in which I think they’ll be a huge threat in that format. It’ll be a good test for us because it will still be a lively environment. We want to finish the group with as many points as we can."

Possible line-ups

Kosovo: Kosovo: Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahamni, Aliti, Kololli; Berisha, Halimi, Rashica, Celina, Hadërgjonaj, Nuhiu

England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Mings, Chilwell; Winks, Henderson, Maddison; Sterling, Kane, Rashford

Out: Delph (hamstring), Barkley (ankle), Heaton (calf)



State of play

Kosovo: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner.

England have qualified for the finals as Group A winners.

Kosovo hopes ended against the Czech Republic on Thursday Getty Images

Reporter's view

