Kosovo-England European Qualifiers 2019/20 Qualifying round

Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri - Pristina
Qualifying round - Group A
Kosovo
- -
England
      Kosovo v England preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Friday 15 November 2019

      England travel to Kosovo on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.

      England defeated Kosovo 5-3 at home in September
      England visit Kosovo on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 18:00 CET on Sunday 17 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      KOSOVO v ENGLAND: BUILD-UP

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.

      Pre-match thoughts

      Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We will make some changes [from Thursday], for sure, but the seeding in the group could be critical and we know it’s a big night for the Kosovans. It’s a shame for them that they’re now out of this part of the qualification, although they’ve still got the play-offs in which I think they’ll be a huge threat in that format. It’ll be a good test for us because it will still be a lively environment. We want to finish the group with as many points as we can."

      Highlights: England 5-3 Kosovo
      Possible line-ups

      Kosovo: Kosovo: Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahamni, Aliti, Kololli; Berisha, Halimi, Rashica, Celina, Hadërgjonaj, Nuhiu 

      England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Mings, Chilwell; Winks, Henderson, Maddison; Sterling, Kane, Rashford
      Out: Delph (hamstring), Barkley (ankle), Heaton (calf)

      State of play

      Kosovo hopes ended against the Czech Republic on Thursday
      Reporter's view

      Simon Hart

      Key stats

      • Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in only 12 EURO qualifying appearances – one more will take him past Wayne Rooney (27 matches) as England's highest EURO qualifying scorer.
      • Defender Fikayo Tomori and goalkeeper Dean Henderson could make their international debuts for England in this match.
      • In the reverse fixture, Kosovo were the first visiting team to score three goals in a qualifier in England since Croatia in November 2007.
      • England have scored five goals in five different fixtures in 2019 – eclipsing their 1937 record of four.
      • Raheem Sterling has scored ten goals in his last ten games for England. He only scored twice in his first 45 international appearances.
      • Kane has plundered 27 goals in 28 appearances for England under Gareth Southgate.
      • Kosovo are 12 home matches unbeaten (W10 D2), dating back to 6 October 2017 and a 2-0 loss to Ukraine.
