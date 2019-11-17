Germany v Northern Ireland preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Sunday 17 November 2019
Germany meet Northern Ireland on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
Germany welcome Northern Ireland on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Tuesday 19 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
GERMANY v NORTHERN IRELAND: BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Joachim Löw, Germany coach
"I believe I will make the odd change to give a chance to some players who did not play this time or the last."
Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland coach
"We've competed with two of the top teams in Europe, with top players who play in the top clubs in Europe, and we've not been beaten easily in any of the games. We were disappointed to lose the game [at home] against Germany [2-0]. We have to make sure when we come to the play-offs that the level of performance is at that level and we have to be clinical. That's the lesson that we've learned."
Possible line-ups
Germany: Ter Stegen; Klostermann, Tah, Ginter, Hector; Can, Kimmich, Gündoğan; Brandt, Gnabry, Werner
Out: Havertz (thigh), Reus (ankle), Süle (knee), Sané (knee), Draxler (match fitness), Rüdiger (groin), Kehrer (foot), Halstenberg (thigh), Trapp (shoulder), Waldschmidt (head)
Doubtful: Stark (nose)
Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Dallas, Cathcart, J Evans, Lewis; C Evans, Davis, Whyte, McNair, Saville; Magennis
State of play
- Germany have qualified and victory will guarantee they finish top of Group C.
- Northern Ireland can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B but path not yet defined.
Reporter's view
Key stats
- Germany have reached the UEFA European Championship for a record 13th time. They have qualified for every EURO tournament since 1972, winning the trophy a joint-record three times (1972, 1980, 1996).
- Germany have won six of their last eight matches (L1). They only won four of their previous 16 games.
- Germany have kept five clean sheets in their last seven matches, having only kept two in their previous 15 games.
- Nineteen of the last 24 goals Germany have conceded have been in the second half, including ten in the final ten minutes.
- Northern Ireland forward Josh Magennis and defender Craig Cathcart will reach 50 caps if they play in this game.