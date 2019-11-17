Germany-Northern Ireland European Qualifiers 2019/20 Qualifying round

Commerzbank Arena - Frankfurt am Main
Qualifying round - Group C
Germany
Northern Ireland
      Germany v Northern Ireland preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Sunday 17 November 2019

      Germany meet Northern Ireland on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.

      BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Magennis of Northern Ireland wins a header over Lukas Klostermann of Germany during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between Northern Ireland and Germany at Windsor Park on September 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
      Bongarts/Getty Images

      Germany welcome Northern Ireland on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Tuesday 19 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      GERMANY v NORTHERN IRELAND: BUILD-UP

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.

      Pre-match thoughts

      Joachim Löw, Germany coach
      "I believe I will make the odd change to give a chance to some players who did not play this time or the last."

      Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland coach
      "We've competed with two of the top teams in Europe, with top players who play in the top clubs in Europe, and we've not been beaten easily in any of the games. We were disappointed to lose the game [at home] against Germany [2-0]. We have to make sure when we come to the play-offs that the level of performance is at that level and we have to be clinical. That's the lesson that we've learned."

      Highlights: N.Ireland 0-2 Germany
      Highlights: N.Ireland 0-2 Germany

      Possible line-ups

      Germany: Ter Stegen; Klostermann, Tah, Ginter, Hector; Can, Kimmich, Gündoğan; Brandt, Gnabry, Werner
      Out: Havertz (thigh), Reus (ankle), Süle (knee), Sané (knee), Draxler (match fitness), Rüdiger (groin), Kehrer (foot), Halstenberg (thigh), Trapp (shoulder), Waldschmidt (head)
      Doubtful: Stark (nose)

      Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Dallas, Cathcart, J Evans, Lewis; C Evans, Davis, Whyte, McNair, Saville; Magennis

      State of play

      Reporter's view

      Key stats

      • Germany have reached the UEFA European Championship for a record 13th time. They have qualified for every EURO tournament since 1972, winning the trophy a joint-record three times (1972, 1980, 1996).
      • Germany have won six of their last eight matches (L1). They only won four of their previous 16 games.
      • Germany have kept five clean sheets in their last seven matches, having only kept two in their previous 15 games.
      • Nineteen of the last 24 goals Germany have conceded have been in the second half, including ten in the final ten minutes.
      • Northern Ireland forward Josh Magennis and defender Craig Cathcart will reach 50 caps if they play in this game.
