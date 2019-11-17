Germany v Northern Ireland preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Germany welcome Northern Ireland on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Tuesday 19 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

GERMANY v NORTHERN IRELAND: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.

Pre-match thoughts

Joachim Löw, Germany coach

"I believe I will make the odd change to give a chance to some players who did not play this time or the last."

Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland coach

"We've competed with two of the top teams in Europe, with top players who play in the top clubs in Europe, and we've not been beaten easily in any of the games. We were disappointed to lose the game [at home] against Germany [2-0]. We have to make sure when we come to the play-offs that the level of performance is at that level and we have to be clinical. That's the lesson that we've learned."

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: N.Ireland 0-2 Germany

Possible line-ups

Germany: Ter Stegen; Klostermann, Tah, Ginter, Hector; Can, Kimmich, Gündoğan; Brandt, Gnabry, Werner

Out: Havertz (thigh), Reus (ankle), Süle (knee), Sané (knee), Draxler (match fitness), Rüdiger (groin), Kehrer (foot), Halstenberg (thigh), Trapp (shoulder), Waldschmidt (head)

Doubtful: Stark (nose)

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Dallas, Cathcart, J Evans, Lewis; C Evans, Davis, Whyte, McNair, Saville; Magennis



State of play

Germany have qualified and victory will guarantee they finish top of Group C.

Northern Ireland can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as next best-ranked team in League B but path not yet defined.

Reporter's view

Will follow soon.



Key stats