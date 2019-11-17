Netherlands v Estonia preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Sunday 17 November 2019
Article summary
The Netherlands face Estonia on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
The Netherlands and Estonia meet on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Tuesday 19 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
NETHERLANDS v ESTONIA: BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
With qualification achieved, the Netherlands should be able to play without any pressure against bottom-placed Estonia. This will be a good opportunity for Ronald Koeman to put some fringe players in the limelight, and in doing so bring new energy to a side that at times lacked inspiration against a well-drilled Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Derek Brookman
Possible line-ups
Netherlands: Cillessen; Dumfries, Aké, De Ligt, Blind; Van de Beek, Pröpper, F De Jong; Promes, Boadu, Stengs
Out: De Roon (suspended), Van Dijk (personal reasons), Malen (ankle), Bergwijn (hamstring)
Doubtful: Depay (hamstring), Wijaldum (illness)
Estonia: Lepmets; Pikk, Tamm, Mets, Teniste; Ainsalu, Antonov; Liivak, Vassiljev, Puri; Anier
Out: Klavan (personal reasons), Jääger (heel)
Doubtful: Kams (unspecified), Teniste (rib)
State of play
- The Netherlands have qualified and must win to have any hope of finishing top ahead of Germany.
- Estonia can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage.
Reporter's view
Will follow soon.
Key stats
- The previous time the Netherlands failed to qualify for multiple major tournaments in a row (1982–86), they went on to win the next tournament they reached (EURO ’88).
- Twenty-five of the Oranje's last 33 goals have been scored in or after the 55th minute.
- Memphis Depay has scored ten goals in his last 13 games for the Netherlands. All bar one were scored in the final 35 minutes of the game, including four in the last seven minutes of matches.
- Estonia have lost six of their last seven games.
- Estonia have only scored three goals in their last ten games.