Netherlands v Estonia preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

The Netherlands and Estonia meet on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Tuesday 19 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

NETHERLANDS v ESTONIA: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.

Pre-match thoughts

With qualification achieved, the Netherlands should be able to play without any pressure against bottom-placed Estonia. This will be a good opportunity for Ronald Koeman to put some fringe players in the limelight, and in doing so bring new energy to a side that at times lacked inspiration against a well-drilled Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Derek Brookman

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Cillessen; Dumfries, Aké, De Ligt, Blind; Van de Beek, Pröpper, F De Jong; Promes, Boadu, Stengs

Out: De Roon (suspended), Van Dijk (personal reasons), Malen (ankle), Bergwijn (hamstring)

Doubtful: Depay (hamstring), Wijaldum (illness)



Estonia: Lepmets; Pikk, Tamm, Mets, Teniste; Ainsalu, Antonov; Liivak, Vassiljev, Puri; Anier

Out: Klavan (personal reasons), Jääger (heel)

Doubtful: Kams (unspecified), Teniste (rib)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Estonia 0-4 Netherlands

State of play

The Netherlands have qualified and must win to have any hope of finishing top ahead of Germany.

Estonia can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage.

Reporter's view

Will follow soon.



Key stats