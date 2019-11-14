England v Montenegro preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

England and Montenegro meet on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Thursday 14 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

ENGLAND v MONTENEGRO: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Gareth Southgate, England manager

“Everybody has trained really well. The whole group are together now. We are looking forward to getting on with it. [On omitting Raheem Sterling] I have to do first and foremost what is right for the country, what’s right for the team, all the while trying to look after the players. Everybody in the squad is ready. That’s hardly ever any different. Everybody is ready for the game.”

Faruk Hadžibegić, Montenegro coach

“England are currently one of the best sides in Europe, often scoring five or six goals per game. Our absent players are a problem – they have been for some time – but it is what it is. Others will come in, give their all and show that they can be counted on. The goal is to expand our squad and show ourselves in the best possible light.”

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Mings, Chilwell; Winks, Rice, Mount; Sancho, Kane, Rashford

Out: Sterling (omitted), Henderson (suspended), Barkley (ankle), Delph (hamstring), Heaton (calf)

Montenegro: Petković; Vešović, Simić, Vujačić, Šofranac, Radunović; Lagator, Vukčević, Hakšabanović; Boljević, Bećiraj

Out: Jovetić (knee), Savić (muscle), Marušić (muscle), Tomašević (knee), Šćekić (knee), Savićević (ancle), Janković (muscle), Kosović (groin)



State of play

England will qualify with a draw, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic.

Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.

Reporter's view

England will celebrate the milestone of their 1,000th match in a fixture in which Southgate’s players need only a draw to make sure of their place at UEFA EURO 2020. All former England captains, players with 50 caps or more and 1966 World Cup winners have been invited to attend, though the build-up has been dominated by talk of Sterling’s omission after an off-field clash with Joe Gomez on Monday.

With the EURO seven months away, there will be other players seeking opportunities to stake a claim: Sterling’s Manchester City colleague John Stones is back in the squad while in-form Leicester City midfielder James Maddison will be hoping for the first cap which would make him England’s 1,245th player.

Simon Hart

Key stats

This is England's 1,000th international game. To celebrate, the squad will take to the pitch wearing individual legacy numbers on their shirts. Southgate won't be wearing his, but his number is 1,071.

Midfielder James Maddison, defender Fikayo Tomori and goalkeeper Dean Henderson could make their international debuts for England in this match.

England have won eight of their last 11 games (L2); they have won their last six home fixtures, scoring 20 goals in the process.

England have scored five goals or more in four of their eight games in 2019 – they had only scored five or more in four of their 76 matches over the previous six calendar years combined (2013–18).

Valon Berisha's first-minute goal for Kosovo in England’s last home game was the fastest conceded by England since 17 November 1993, when San Marino's Davide Gualtieri famously scored after eight seconds in a World Cup qualifier.

James Maddison (R) could make his England debut AFP via Getty Images