Spain v Malta preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Spain host Malta meet on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Friday 15 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

SPAIN v MALTA: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Roberto Moreno, Spain coach

“We lacked the finishing touch in the October games, because we created plenty of chances. We have been putting a lot of emphasis in training on how to play against very defence-minded teams. We can't work on that many things in such a short time together."

Ray Farrugia, Malta coach



Malta coach Ray Farrugia speaking in Cadiz Domenic Aquilina

"Spain away will be a very difficult test for us. Three days later we meet Norway at home in our final qualifier. This will be another tough match against a strong team but we will be doing our utmost to put in good performances in both games and try to end this qualifying competition on a bright note."

Possible line-ups

Spain: Arrizabalaga; Navas, Ramos, Pau Torres, Gayá; Cazorla, Rodri, Fabiàn; Oyarzabal, Morata, Olmo

Out: Rodrigo (back), Adama Traoré (unspecified)



Malta: Bonello; Muscat, Caruana, Agius, Mbong; Corbalan, Vella, Muscat, Gambin; Mifsud, Nwoko

Out: Borg (suspended)



State of play

Spain have already secured their place at UEFA EURO 2020.

Malta can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.

Reporter's view

The most famous meeting between Spain and Malta took place in Sevilla, not Cadiz like this week’s game; that 12-1 win was 36 years ago, but will be a huge part of the coverage in the build-up to La Roja’s penultimate Group F match. The result that day took Miguel Muñoz’s team to the 1984 EURO on goal difference, ahead of the Netherlands. No such tight scrapes for Roberto Moreno’s squad this time around, so he’ll definitely give opportunities to Dani Olmo, Pau Torres and, at some stage, Paco Alcácer. However, his message will be very clear: win this, win against Romania – no relaxing.

Graham Hunter

Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo (L) is in line for his debut AFP via Getty Images

Key stats