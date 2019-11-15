Spain v Malta preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday 15 November 2019
Article summary
Spain welcome Malta on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain host Malta meet on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Friday 15 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Roberto Moreno, Spain coach
“We lacked the finishing touch in the October games, because we created plenty of chances. We have been putting a lot of emphasis in training on how to play against very defence-minded teams. We can't work on that many things in such a short time together."
Ray Farrugia, Malta coach
"Spain away will be a very difficult test for us. Three days later we meet Norway at home in our final qualifier. This will be another tough match against a strong team but we will be doing our utmost to put in good performances in both games and try to end this qualifying competition on a bright note."
Possible line-ups
Spain: Arrizabalaga; Navas, Ramos, Pau Torres, Gayá; Cazorla, Rodri, Fabiàn; Oyarzabal, Morata, Olmo
Out: Rodrigo (back), Adama Traoré (unspecified)
Malta: Bonello; Muscat, Caruana, Agius, Mbong; Corbalan, Vella, Muscat, Gambin; Mifsud, Nwoko
Out: Borg (suspended)
State of play
- Spain have already secured their place at UEFA EURO 2020.
- Malta can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.
Reporter's view
The most famous meeting between Spain and Malta took place in Sevilla, not Cadiz like this week’s game; that 12-1 win was 36 years ago, but will be a huge part of the coverage in the build-up to La Roja’s penultimate Group F match. The result that day took Miguel Muñoz’s team to the 1984 EURO on goal difference, ahead of the Netherlands. No such tight scrapes for Roberto Moreno’s squad this time around, so he’ll definitely give opportunities to Dani Olmo, Pau Torres and, at some stage, Paco Alcácer. However, his message will be very clear: win this, win against Romania – no relaxing.
Graham Hunter
Key stats
- Midfielder Dani Olmo and defender Pau Torres could make their debuts for Spain.
- Spain have drawn their last two matches 1-1, having won their previous seven games. Prior to those two 1-1 draws they had won their previous 14 UEFA European Championship qualifiers.
- Spain have scored in their last 38 matches. They have scored at least twice in 11 of their last 14 matches but only once in each of their last two games.
- Spain have only conceded five goals in their last nine matches.
- 18 of Spain’s last 25 goals have been scored in the second half of matches.
- Spain are unbeaten in 26 (W23 D3) EURO and World Cup qualifiers, since a 2-1 loss in Slovakia in October 2014.
- Sergio Ramos has scored in eight of his last 11 matches for Spain. He has also scored ten penalties for Spain (from 12 taken), including the last seven in a row. He will become Spain’s joint ninth highest goalscorer next time he scores, moving level with Julio Salinas (22). He will move joint eighth on that list alongside Alfredo Di Stéfano if he scores twice.
- Sergio Ramos made his 168th international appearance and became the most capped Spain player of all-time, overtaking Iker Casillas, in October’s game in Norway.
- Malta have lost their last seven matches without scoring.
- Malta have scored more than once in only one of their last 38 matches. Malta ended a 29-match winless run (D5 L24) in EURO qualifying beating the Faroe Islands 2-1 in March.