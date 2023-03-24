Casciaro and Ibrahimović become oldest players in EURO qualifying history

Gibraltar's Lee Casciaro and Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimović became the oldest two players to appear in EURO qualifying on the same night, both surpassing the landmark that former Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff had set nearly 40 years ago.

It takes some class and stamina to be able to play European football into your fifth decade; UEFA.com raises a toast to the oldest players to have appeared in the qualifying stages.

Who are the oldest players to appear in EURO qualifying?

Lee Casciaro

Gibraltar vs Greece, 24/03/2023

Age: 41 years and 176 days

The forward has spent his entire career at Lincoln Red Imps and can boast more than 50 trophies at the club, while he also shot to fame on the European stage when scoring the winner against Celtic in a UEFA Champions League qualifier in 2016. "As long as I can perform at the highest level, that's what's important," he said at the end of 2022. "Nobody knows the future, but for certain I want to carry on playing a few more years."

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Sweden vs Belgium, 24/03/2023

Age: 41 years and 172 days

AFP via Getty Images

Basking in the limelight is nothing new for the evergreen Sweden striker but maybe even he could not have imagined he would still be setting records deep into his 42nd year. Only six days earlier, Ibrahimović had become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history when scoring for AC Milan against Udinese – in his first start for 14 months following cruciate ligament surgery. "If I am in good shape I want to continue," said the striker after that successful comeback. "Those who retire and felt fit tend to have regrets. I suffered so much in those 14 months, this is my chance to make up for that and get back into the sport."

Dino Zoff

Sweden vs Italy, 29/05/1983

Age: 41 years and 90 days

Bob Thomas Sports Photography

"The ageing process is one thing I cannot stop," Zoff said when announcing his retirement from the national team a year after captaining Italy to 1982 FIFA World Cup glory at the age of 40. "All that I have, I have earned through hard work," the 112-times capped goalkeeper once said of his stellar career. The secret of his longevity? Perhaps the eight eggs his grandmother Adelaide gave him each day as a teenager after he had been rejected by scouts for being too small. Zoff's awesome staying power was celebrated in an advert for corn oil in the 1980s, with the memorable slogan: "Dino Zoff, 40, but he doesn't feel like it."

Mario Frick

Austria vs Liechtenstein, 12/10/2015

Age: 41 years and 35 days

Getty Images

A centre-forward who finished his 26-year career in central defence, Frick became Liechtenstein's first-ever professional footballer when he signed for Swiss top-flight side St. Gallen in 1994. Spells with Basel and Zürich followed, before a move to Serie C side Arezzo made him the first Liechtenstein international to play professionally in Italy. Spells in Serie A with Verona and Siena, and Serie B with Ternana, followed and he ended his club career where it had started – in his native Liechtenstein with FC Balzers. His two sons have been playing for the national team since their teenage years too – what chance either making this list around 2040?

Jákup Mikkelsen

Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland, 10/08/2011

Age: 40 years and 359 days

©Getty Images

Having also played as a forward in his youth, Mikkelsen eventually committed to goalkeeping. It was a fine decision: he won titles in the Faroes with KÍ Klaksvík (1991) and B36 Tórshavn (2005), and a Danish crown with Herfølge BK in 1999/2000. With spells in Norway and Scotland also under his belt, at 43 he agreed to stave off retirement for another season to help out ÍF Fuglafjørdur. "It's no big deal," he joked after becoming the oldest No1 to feature in a FIFA-approved international in 2012, aged 42. "It would have been much better to have been the best."

The rest of the top ten...

Juli Sánchez

Andorra vs France, 11/06/2019

Age: 40 years and 356 days

Roman Berezovskiy

Armenia vs Portugal, 13/06/2015

Age: 40 years and 312 days

Serghei Stroenco

Malta vs Moldova, 17/10/2007

Age: 40 years and 237 days

Roberto Di Maio

San Marino vs Northern Ireland, 23/03/2023

Age: 40 years and 183 days

David Weir

Scotland vs Spain 12/10/2010

Age: 40 years and 155 days