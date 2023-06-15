Ildefons Lima becomes oldest player in EURO qualifying history

Andorra's Ildefons Lima became the oldest player to appear in EURO qualifying, surpassing a record previously held by Gibraltar's Lee Casciaro and Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimović.

It takes some class and stamina to be able to play European football into your fifth decade; UEFA.com raises a toast to the oldest players to have appeared in the qualifying stages.

Who are the oldest players to appear in EURO qualifying?

Ildefons Lima

Andorra vs Switzerland, 16/06/2023

Age: 43 years and 188 days

The veteran defender, who has represented the likes of Espanyol, Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano in Spain, made his 135th appearance for his country in a 2-1 EURO 2024 qualifying defeat to Switzerland. "Here we go... again," Lima tweeted before the match – his first international outing in over 12 months.

Lee Casciaro

Gibraltar vs France, 16/06/2023

Age: 41 years and 261 days

The forward has spent his entire career at Lincoln Red Imps and can boast more than 50 trophies at the club. He also shot to fame on the European stage when he struck the winner against Celtic in a UEFA Champions League qualifier in 2016. "As long as I can perform at the highest level, that's what's important," he said at the end of 2022. "Nobody knows the future, but for certain I want to carry on playing a few more years."

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Sweden vs Belgium, 24/03/2023

Age: 41 years and 172 days

AFP via Getty Images

Basking in the limelight is nothing new for the evergreen Sweden striker, but maybe even he could not have imagined he would still be setting records deep into his 42nd year. Only six days earlier, Ibrahimović had become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history by scoring for AC Milan against Udinese – in his first start for 14 months following cruciate ligament surgery. "If I'm in good shape I want to continue," said the forward after that successful comeback. "Those who retire while fit tend to have regrets. I suffered so much over those 14 months; this is my chance to make up for that."

Dino Zoff

Sweden vs Italy, 29/05/1983

Age: 41 years and 90 days

Bob Thomas Sports Photography

"The ageing process is one thing I cannot stop," Zoff said when announcing his retirement from the national team a year after captaining Italy to 1982 FIFA World Cup glory at the age of 40. "All that I have, I have earned through hard work," the 112-times capped goalkeeper once said of his stellar career. The secret of his longevity? Perhaps the eight eggs his grandmother Adelaide gave him each day as a teenager after he had been rejected by scouts for being too small. Zoff's awesome staying power was celebrated in an advert for corn oil in the 1980s, with the memorable slogan: "Dino Zoff, 40, but he doesn't feel like it."

Mario Frick

Austria vs Liechtenstein, 12/10/2015

Age: 41 years and 35 days

Getty Images

A centre-forward who finished his 26-year career in central defence, Frick became Liechtenstein's first professional footballer when he signed for Swiss top-flight side St. Gallen in 1994. Basel and Zürich followed, before a move to Serie C side Arezzo made him the first Liechtenstein international to play professionally in Italy. There were spells in Serie A with Verona and Siena, and Serie B with Ternana, before he ended his career where it had started – in his native Liechtenstein with FC Balzers. His two sons have been playing for the national team since teenagers too – what chance either making this list around 2040?

Jákup Mikkelsen

Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland, 10/08/2011

Age: 40 years and 359 days

©Getty Images

Having also played as a forward in his youth, Mikkelsen eventually committed to goalkeeping. It was a fine decision: he won titles in the Faroes with KÍ Klaksvík (1991) and B36 Tórshavn (2005), and a Danish crown with Herfølge BK in 1999/2000. With spells in Norway and Scotland also under his belt, at 43 he agreed to stave off retirement for another season to help out ÍF Fuglafjørdur. "It's no big deal," he joked after becoming the oldest No1 to feature in a FIFA-approved international in 2012, aged 42. "It would have been much better to have been the best."

The rest of the top ten...

Juli Sánchez

Andorra vs France, 11/06/2019

Age: 40 years and 356 days

Roman Berezovskiy

Armenia vs Portugal, 13/06/2015

Age: 40 years and 312 days

Roberto Di Maio

San Marino vs Kazakhstan, 16/06/2023

Age: 40 years and 269 days

Serghei Stroenco

Malta vs Moldova, 17/10/2007

Age: 40 years and 237 days

The oldest player to feature in a UEFA European Championship final tournament match is Hungary's Gábor Király while Germany's Lothar Matthäus is the oldest outfield player to grace the finals. Check out those and other finals records here.