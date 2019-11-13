Follow the European Qualifiers with the official app
Wednesday 13 November 2019
Plot your team's course to UEFA EURO 2020 by downloading the official UEFA National Team Competitions app.
The European Qualifiers will decide who makes it to UEFA EURO 2020; download the official UEFA National Team Competitions app to plot your path to the finals.
Download now to get:
- Live updates from every game as well as official fixtures and standings
- Highlights from each match
- Live match statistics, and form guides for every team
- Live draw coverage
You can personalise your app experience by picking your favourite team:
- Get more of the content that matters to you with a customised home feed experience
- Be the first to know about important goals and events by opting in for notifications about your teams and matches