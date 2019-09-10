Friendly fixtures and results during European Qualifiers
Tuesday 10 September 2019
Teams are also playing exhibition fixtures during qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020; track the results.
Friendly fixtures that have been confirmed for the first four matchdays of the European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO 2020. Track all the results here.
All times CET
MATCHDAY ONE
Wednesday 20 March
Germany 1-1 Serbia
Wales 1-0 Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday 21 March
MATCHDAY TWO
Monday 25 March
Tuesday 26 March
Czech Republic 1-3 Brazil
Gibraltar 0-1 Estonia
MATCHDAY THREE
Thursday 30 May
Sunday 2 June
Luxembourg 3-3 Madagascar
Turkey 2-0 Uzbekistan
France 2-0 Bolivia
Friday 7 June
MATCHDAY FOUR
Tuesday 11 June
MATCHDAY FIVE
Thursday 5 September
Korea Republic 2-2 Georgia
Montenegro 2-1 Hungary
Northern Ireland 1-0 Luxembourg
MATCHDAY SIX
Monday 9 September
Tuesday 10 September
Ukraine 2-2 Nigeria
Republic of Ireland 3-1 Bulgaria
MATCHDAY SEVEN
Wednesday 9 October
Thursday 10 October
MATCHDAY EIGHT
Sunday 13 October
Monday 14 October
Czech Republic v Northern Ireland
Tuesday 15 October
MATCHDAY NINE
Thursday 14 November
Republic of Ireland v New Zealand
Friday 15 November
MATCHDAY TEN
Sunday 17 November
Tuesday 19 November
Further fixtures and results to follow.