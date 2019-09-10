Friendly fixtures and results during European Qualifiers

Friendly fixtures that have been confirmed for the first four matchdays of the European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO 2020. Track all the results here.

All times CET

Wednesday 20 March

Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago ©Getty Images

Germany 1-1 Serbia

Wales 1-0 Trinidad & Tobago

Thursday 21 March

Kosovo 2-2 Denmark

Monday 25 March

Azerbaijan 0-0 Lithuania



Tuesday 26 March

The Czech Republic lost at home to Brazil ©AFP/Getty Images

Czech Republic 1-3 Brazil

Gibraltar 0-1 Estonia

Thursday 30 May

Turkey 2-1 Greece

Sunday 2 June

Luxembourg 3-3 Madagascar

Turkey 2-0 Uzbekistan

France 2-0 Bolivia



Friday 7 June

Slovakia 5-1 Jordan



Tuesday 11 June

Croatia 1-2 Tunisia

Thursday 5 September

Korea Republic 2-2 Georgia

Montenegro 2-1 Hungary

Northern Ireland 1-0 Luxembourg

Monday 9 September

Wales 1-0 Belarus

Tuesday 10 September

Ukraine 2-2 Nigeria

Republic of Ireland 3-1 Bulgaria

Wednesday 9 October

Germany v Argentina

Thursday 10 October

Kosovo v Gibraltar

Sunday 13 October

Slovakia v Paraguay

Monday 14 October

Czech Republic v Northern Ireland



Tuesday 15 October

Denmark v Luxembourg

Thursday 14 November

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand

Friday 15 November

Hungary v Uruguay

Sunday 17 November

Lithuania v New Zealand

Tuesday 19 November

Montenegro v Belarus

Further fixtures and results to follow.