Friendly fixtures and results during European Qualifiers
Wednesday 9 October 2019
Teams are also playing exhibition fixtures during qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020; track the results.
Friendly fixtures that have been confirmed for all ten matchdays of the European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO 2020. Track all the results here.
All times CET
MATCHDAY 1
Wednesday 20 March
Germany 1-1 Serbia
Wales 1-0 Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday 21 March
MATCHDAY 2
Monday 25 March
Tuesday 26 March
Czech Republic 1-3 Brazil
Gibraltar 0-1 Estonia
MATCHDAY 3
Thursday 30 May
Sunday 2 June
Luxembourg 3-3 Madagascar
Turkey 2-0 Uzbekistan
France 2-0 Bolivia
Friday 7 June
MATCHDAY 4
Tuesday 11 June
MATCHDAY 5
Thursday 5 September
Korea Republic 2-2 Georgia
Montenegro 2-1 Hungary
Northern Ireland 1-0 Luxembourg
MATCHDAY 6
Monday 9 September
Tuesday 10 September
Ukraine 2-2 Nigeria
Republic of Ireland 3-1 Bulgaria
MATCHDAY 7
Wednesday 9 October
Bahrain 2-3 Azerbaijan
Germany 2-2 Argentina
Thursday 10 October
Kosovo 1-0 Gibraltar
Serbia 1-0 Paraguay
MATCHDAY 8
Sunday 13 October
Monday 14 October
Czech Republic v Northern Ireland
Tuesday 15 October
MATCHDAY 9
Thursday 14 November
Ukraine v Estonia
Republic of Ireland v New Zealand
Friday 15 November
MATCHDAY 10
Sunday 17 November
Tuesday 19 November
Montenegro v Belarus
Croatia v Georgia
Further fixtures and results to follow.