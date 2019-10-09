Friendly fixtures and results during European Qualifiers

Wednesday 9 October 2019

Teams are also playing exhibition fixtures during qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020; track the results.

Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring against Argentina
Bongarts/Getty Images

Friendly fixtures that have been confirmed for the first four matchdays of the European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO 2020. Track all the results here.

All times CET

MATCHDAY ONE

Wednesday 20 March

Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago
Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago©Getty Images

Germany 1-1 Serbia
Wales 1-0 Trinidad & Tobago

Thursday 21 March

Kosovo 2-2 Denmark

MATCHDAY TWO

Monday 25 March

Azerbaijan 0-0 Lithuania

Tuesday 26 March

The Czech Republic lost at home to Brazil
The Czech Republic lost at home to Brazil©AFP/Getty Images

Czech Republic 1-3 Brazil
Gibraltar 0-1 Estonia

MATCHDAY THREE

Thursday 30 May

Turkey 2-1 Greece

Sunday 2 June

Luxembourg 3-3 Madagascar
Turkey 2-0 Uzbekistan
France 2-0 Bolivia

Friday 7 June

Slovakia 5-1 Jordan

MATCHDAY FOUR

Tuesday 11 June

Croatia 1-2 Tunisia

MATCHDAY FIVE

Thursday 5 September

Korea Republic 2-2 Georgia
Montenegro 2-1 Hungary
Northern Ireland 1-0 Luxembourg

MATCHDAY SIX

Monday 9 September

Wales 1-0 Belarus

Tuesday 10 September

Ukraine 2-2 Nigeria
Republic of Ireland 3-1 Bulgaria

MATCHDAY SEVEN

Wednesday 9 October

Kai Havertz celebrates his first international goal
Kai Havertz celebrates his first international goalBongarts/Getty Images

Bahrain 2-3 Azerbaijan
Germany 2-2 Argentina

Thursday 10 October

Kosovo v Gibraltar
Serbia v Paraguay

MATCHDAY EIGHT

Sunday 13 October

Slovakia v Paraguay

Monday 14 October

Czech Republic v Northern Ireland

Tuesday 15 October

Denmark v Luxembourg

MATCHDAY NINE

Thursday 14 November

Ukraine v Estonia
Republic of Ireland v New Zealand

Friday 15 November

Hungary v Uruguay

MATCHDAY TEN

Sunday 17 November

Lithuania v New Zealand

Tuesday 19 November

Montenegro v Belarus
Croatia v Georgia

Further fixtures and results to follow.

