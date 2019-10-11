Highlights: Czechs stop England as holders close in on finals

Czech comeback denies England

Group A

Czech Republic 2-1 England

England could have qualified tonight with a win and led through Harry Kane’s early penalty but the Czech Republic bolstered their qualification hopes by ending their visitors’ 43-match unbeaten run in qualifiers. They took control of the contest after Jakub Brabec quickly equalised and Zdeněk Ondrášek, on his international debut, was the unlikely hero, converting Lukáš Masopust’s cross with five minutes remaining to leave the Czechs level with leaders England.

Montenegro 0-0 Bulgaria

Montenegro and Bulgaria’s hopes of finishing in the top two were ended by this goalless draw. After creating few clear chances in the first half, Montenegro tested Plamen Iliev after the break but were unable to make a breakthrough. Bulgaria had chances of their own and came close late on when Georgi Kostadinov’s effort was blocked by Nemanja Sekulić.

Group B

Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg

The holders opened up a four-point lead over third-placed Serbia after an impressive performance, Bernardo Silva sweeping in early on. Luxembourg responded well, looking compact and showing some glimpses of quality, but a sublime Cristiano Ronaldo lob, bringing his European record international goal total to 94, and a late Gonçalo Guedes strike sealed the points and ended the visitors’ hopes in the group.

Ukraine 2-0 Lithuania

Ukraine remain top of Group B and are on the verge of the finals thanks to two goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi, the midfielder finding the net either side of half-time. Malinovskyi opened the scoring with a low finish before curling a well-struck free-kick past Vytautas Černiauskas. The home side could have had more, Taras Stepanenko and Andriy Yarmolenko hitting the woodwork.

Group H

Iceland 0-1 France

France secured their fourth successive qualifying win as they opened up a six-point gap to third-placed Iceland. Olivier Giroud’s 37th goal for Les Bleus was the difference, the Chelsea forward calmly converting a 66th-minute penalty after Antoine Griezmann had been brought down by Ari Freyr Skúlason. Blaise Matuidi also hit the post late on for the visitors.

Turkey 1-0 Albania

Turkey stayed top, level on points with France, and edged closer to UEFA EURO 2020 qualification thanks to a last-gasp Cenk Tosun winner following a defensive mix-up that settled a cagey encounter against stubborn Albania. Rey Manaj went close from close range after the break for the visitors, who are now nine points away from the top two.

Andorra 1-0 Moldova

Andorra made history by avoiding defeat in a EURO qualifier for the first time, collecting all three points through a close-range second-half Marc Valdes header to end Moldova's UEFA EURO 2020 hopes. Radu Gînsari was dismissed for two bookings as Andorra ended a run of 56 qualifying losses in this competition.