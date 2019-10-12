Italy reach finals, late pain for Spain

Italy book their place in next summer’s finals

Spain were seconds away from joining them

Denmark and Romania register late victories

Group D

Denmark 1-0 Switzerland

Denmark were the big winners in Group D as Yussuf Poulsen’s late strike moved them level on points with leaders the Republic of Ireland. The Leipzig forward burst on to Christian Eriksen’s through ball to prise the only goal after Kasper Schmeichel, winning his 50th cap, had kept his side in the contest by diverting stinging drives from Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodríguez.

Georgia 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy was satisfied with "a point gained" as his side maintained their unbeaten record in Group D. Georgia dominated possession but Ireland created the better opportunities. John Egan headed against the post early on while substitute Aaron Connolly twice went close before the end.

Ireland debutant Aaron Connolly reacts after a missed chance Sportsfile

Group F

Norway 1-1 Spain

Josh King’s last-gasp penalty earned the home side a deserved point and denied Spain a place at the finals for now. Saúl Ñíguez’s 47th-minute drive had the visitors on course for a 15th consecutive victory in EURO qualifiers but Norway laid siege to the Roja’s goal in the latter stages. They were rewarded when Kepa Arrizabalaga brought down Omar Elabdellaoui deep into added time and King kept his cool from the spot.

Faroe Islands 0-3 Romania

Three goals in the last 15 minutes kept Romania’s top-two hopes alive. The visitors endured a frustrating night in Torshavn until George Pușcaș slid in Nicolae Stanciu's pass to break the deadlock. Alexandru Mitriță then scored a fine solo goal before teeing up another replacement, Claudiu Keșerü, for a last-gasp third. Keșerü was injured in the process, a worry ahead of Tuesday’s game with Norway.

Malta 0-4 Sweden

Sebastian Larsson converted two second-half penalties as the Blågult eased to victory in Ta' Qali. The veteran sent Henry Bonello the wrong way each time as he went right then left, either side of Andrei Agius' own goal. The pick of the strikes was 30-year-old debutant Markus Danielson's early opener, though, the centre-back volleying in.

Group J

Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 Finland

A dominant display from the home side was rewarded with an emphatic victory in Zenica that took them to within two points of their opponents in Group J. Substitute Izet Hajrović rewarded their early pressure, captain Miralem Pjanić adding a second from the penalty spot before the break. Second-half volleys from Pjanić and Armin Hodžić rendered Joel Pohjanpalo’s late effort little consolation for Finland.

The hosts celebrate Izet Hajrović’s opener @Fedja Krvavac

Italy 2-0 Greece

Italy booked their spot in UEFA EURO 2020 after two second-half goals sunk a youthful Greece side. The hosts failed to manage a shot on target in the first half, but the deadlock was broken when Jorginho converted a penalty after Andreas Bouchalakis had handled Lorenzo Insigne's shot. First-half substitute Federico Bernardeschi added a deflected second and, two years after missing out on the FIFA World Cup, Italy have qualified with three games to spare.

Liechtenstein 1-1 Armenia

The visitors missed the chance to go second in Group J as they were held in Vaduz by a determined home side, who bow out despite picking up their second draw of the campaign. A low, skidding Tigran Barseghyan effort gave Armenia a first-half lead, but Liechtenstein's increased enterprise in the second half was rewarded 18 minutes from time when substitute Yanik Frick slammed in the rebound after Dennis Salanovic's shot had been parried.