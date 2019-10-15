Spain reach finals, Switzerland boost hopes

Spain qualify, Romania miss chance

Group D



Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Ireland began the night able to qualify but instead third-placed Switzerland closed to within a point of both their visitors and Denmark through Haris Seferović's 16th-minute strike and Edimilson Fernandes's late finish. Darren Randolph saved a second-half Ricardo Rodríguez penalty after Seamus Coleman departed with two bookings for Ireland, who have played a game more than their group rivals.

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Giorgi Kvilitaia poked in a late winner to deny Gibraltar a first qualifying point following a rousing comeback by the home side. Georgia looked to be cruising when Giorgi Kharaishvili and Jaba Kankava scored early on but Gibraltar came alive in the second period. Lee Casciaro swept home before Roy Chipolina bundled in an equaliser. Kvilitaia spoiled celebrations, though.

Group F



Sweden 1-1 Spain

Spain reached UEFA EURO 2020 in dramatic circumstances as substitute Rodrigo touched in Fabián Ruiz’s 92nd-minute cross to earn the Roja the point they required. A vibrant Sweden had seemed set for a crucial victory when Marcus Berg nodded in just after the break but they now face a crunch trip to Romania, who sit a point behind them in Group F.

Romania 1-1 Norway

Alexander Sørloth glanced in an added-time equaliser as Romania’s top-two aspirations were dealt a blow. Norway dominated possession from the offset, but Romania always looked the more likely scorers. Rune Jarstein denied George Puşcaş’s penalty early in the second period, but Alexandru Mitriță pounced on a weak clearance to fire the hosts in front and it looked like being enough until Sørloth intervened.

Faroe Islands 1-0 Malta

Rógvi Baldvinsson's second-half header ended a run of 12 matches without a win for the Faroes as Lars Olsen's side got off the mark in Group F. The defender rose to nod in Brandur Hendriksson's corner as the home side's second-half pressure told, condemning Malta to a seventh successive defeat.

Group G



Israel 3-1 Latvia

Munas Dabbur scored two and Eran Zahavi scrambled in his 11th of this qualifying campaign as Andi Herzog's side kept their faint hope of automatic qualification alive. The hosts dominated in Beer Sheva, and but for Pāvels Šteinbors Israel could have scored many more. Vladimirs Kamešs's strike to end a run of 583 minutes without a goal was scant consolation for Latvia.

Group J



Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Already-qualified Italy secured a ninth successive victory and maintained their perfect record. Federico Bernardeschi's early strike set the Azzurri on their way and although the hosts created chances, Roberto Mancini's side ran away with it after the break thanks to two from Andrea Belotti, and goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Alessio Romagnoli.

Finland 3-0 Armenia

Finland are now five points ahead of both Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina after a win that took them to the verge of their first major tournament. The breakthrough arrived just past the half-hour mark when Aram Airapetyan could only paw Lassi Lappalainen’s corner to Fredrik Jensen, who neatly flicked it home. In-form striker Teemu Pukki sealed the points after the interval with identical finishes from Joel Pohjanpalo and Rasmus Schüller through balls.

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina's hopes of automatic qualification hang by a thread following a disappointing display. Greece took a 30th-minute lead when Vangelis Pavlidis turned his man before curling in. The visitors quickly equalised when Amer Gojak tucked home, but the hosts grabbed a deserved late winner when Vladan Kovačević diverted into his own net.