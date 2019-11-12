England v Montenegro preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

England and Montenegro meet on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Thursday 14 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

ENGLAND v MONTENEGRO: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Faruk Hadžibegić, Montenegro coach

“England are currently one of the best sides in Europe, often scoring five or six goals per game. Our absent players are a problem – they have been for some time – but it is what it is. Others will come in, give their all and show that they can be counted on. The goal is to expand our squad and show ourselves in the best possible light.”

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Mings, Chilwell; Winks, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sancho, Rashford, Kane

Out: Sterling (omitted)

Highlights: Montenegro 1-5 England

Montenegro: Mijatović; Vešović, Simić, Lagator, Radunović; Vukčević, Hočko; Hakšabanović, Jovović, Boljević; Mugoša

Out: Jovetić (knee), Savić (muscle), Marušić (muscle), Tomašević (knee), Šćekić (knee)



State of play

England will qualify with a draw, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic.

Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.

Reporter's view

Key stats

This is England's 1,000th international game. To celebrate, the squad will take to the pitch wearing individual legacy numbers on their shirts. Southgate won't be wearing his, but his number is 1,071.

Midfielder James Maddison, defender Fikayo Tomori and goalkeeper Dean Henderson could make their international debuts for England in this match.

England have won eight of their last 11 games (L2); they have won their last six home fixtures, scoring 20 goals in the process.

England have scored five goals or more in four of their eight games in 2019 – they had only scored five or more in four of their 76 matches over the previous six calendar years combined (2013–18).

Valon Berisha's first-minute goal for Kosovo in England’s last home game was the fastest conceded by England since 17 November 1993, when San Marino's Davide Gualtieri famously scored after eight seconds in a World Cup qualifier.

James Maddison (R) could make his England debut AFP via Getty Images