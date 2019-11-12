England v Montenegro preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 12 November 2019
England and Montenegro meet on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
England and Montenegro meet on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Thursday 14 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
ENGLAND v MONTENEGRO: BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Faruk Hadžibegić, Montenegro coach
“England are currently one of the best sides in Europe, often scoring five or six goals per game. Our absent players are a problem – they have been for some time – but it is what it is. Others will come in, give their all and show that they can be counted on. The goal is to expand our squad and show ourselves in the best possible light.”
Possible line-ups
England: Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Mings, Chilwell; Winks, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sancho, Rashford, Kane
Out: Sterling (omitted)
Montenegro: Mijatović; Vešović, Simić, Lagator, Radunović; Vukčević, Hočko; Hakšabanović, Jovović, Boljević; Mugoša
Out: Jovetić (knee), Savić (muscle), Marušić (muscle), Tomašević (knee), Šćekić (knee)
State of play
- England will qualify with a draw, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic.
- Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage.
Reporter's view
Key stats
- This is England's 1,000th international game. To celebrate, the squad will take to the pitch wearing individual legacy numbers on their shirts. Southgate won't be wearing his, but his number is 1,071.
- Midfielder James Maddison, defender Fikayo Tomori and goalkeeper Dean Henderson could make their international debuts for England in this match.
- England have won eight of their last 11 games (L2); they have won their last six home fixtures, scoring 20 goals in the process.
- England have scored five goals or more in four of their eight games in 2019 – they had only scored five or more in four of their 76 matches over the previous six calendar years combined (2013–18).
- Valon Berisha's first-minute goal for Kosovo in England’s last home game was the fastest conceded by England since 17 November 1993, when San Marino's Davide Gualtieri famously scored after eight seconds in a World Cup qualifier.
- That 5-3 win against Kosovo was the first time England had conceded three goals in a home match since February 2012, when Stuart Pearce’s men were beaten 3-2 by the Netherlands at Wembley.
- Harry Kane will become England’s joint ninth top goalscorer, alongside Vivian Woodward and Frank Lampard (both 29), next time he scores. If he scores twice, he will rise to joint sixth alongside Nat Lofthouse, Alan Shearer and Tom Finney (all 30). Kane has scored 24 goals in 27 appearances for England under Gareth Southgate.
- Ross Barkley struck twice in England’s qualifier against Montenegro in March, the same number as he had scored in all his previous 26 international matches.
- Montenegro have only won three of their last 20 games, losing ten.
- Montenegro have only scored 14 goals in their last 18 matches, and none in their last three games.