Northern Ireland v Netherlands preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Wednesday 13 November 2019
The Netherlands travel to Northern Ireland on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
The Netherlands are in action away to Northern Ireland on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Saturday 16 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
NORTHERN IRELAND v NETHERLANDS: BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Possible line-ups
Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; McLaughlin, Cathcart, J Evans, Dallas; McNair, Davis, Saville; C Evans, McGinn, Lafferty
Netherlands: Cillessen; Veltman, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Blind; Van de Beek, Wijnaldum, F de Jong; Babel, L de Jong, Promes
Out: Bergwijn (hamstring), Malen (ankle), Pröpper (knock)
Doubtful: Depay (hamstring)
State of play
- Northern Ireland will be out of contention in the group if they draw with the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, or if they lose and Germany draw.
- The Netherlands will qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland.
Reporter's view
Any slip-ups in Belfast could jeopardise the Oranje’s chances of topping Group C. Northern Ireland proved difficult to break down in Rotterdam last month, and are likely to be an even tougher proposition at home. With Dutch talisman Memphis Depay struggling for fitness, Ronald Koeman’s side may have to dig deep to claim all three points.
Derek Brookman
Key stats
- Midfielder Matthew Kennedy could make his debut for Northern Ireland.
- Forward Josh Magennis and defender Craig Cathcart will reach 50 caps if they play in both November internationals.
- Northern Ireland have won six of their last eight games having only won one of their previous eight matches.
- Forwards Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs, and goalkeeper Marco Bizot could make their debuts for the Oranje.
- Netherlands have won 18 of their last 27 games (L5), including the last four. They have won 12 of their last 17 competitive matches – their four defeats in that spell were away to France, twice, at home to Germany and away to Portugal.
- Netherlands have won their last three away games, scoring ten goals in the process. They have scored two or more in nine of their last ten matches.
- 25 of the Oranje’s last 33 goals have been scored in or after the 55th minute.
- Depay has scored ten goals in his last 13 games for the Netherlands. All bar one were scored in the final 35 minutes of the game, including four in the last seven minutes of matches.
- Donyell Malen became the first Netherlands player to score on his debut since Ruben Schaken in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on 12 October 2012, when he struck in the 4-2 win in Germany in September.
- Georginio Wijnaldum has scored in the last three minutes in two of the Netherlands’ last four games and has seven goals in his last 11 international appearances. Wijnaldum has scored four goals in the Oranje’s last three away games.