Northern Ireland v Netherlands preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

The Netherlands are in action away to Northern Ireland on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Saturday 16 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

NORTHERN IRELAND v NETHERLANDS: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Possible line-ups

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; McLaughlin, Cathcart, J Evans, Dallas; McNair, Davis, Saville; C Evans, McGinn, Lafferty



Netherlands: Cillessen; Veltman, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Blind; Van de Beek, Wijnaldum, F de Jong; Babel, L de Jong, Promes

Out: Bergwijn (hamstring), Malen (ankle), Pröpper (knock)

Doubtful: Depay (hamstring)



State of play

Northern Ireland will be out of contention in the group if they draw with the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, or if they lose and Germany draw.

The Netherlands will qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland.

Memphis Depay training by himself on Tuesday ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Reporter's view

Any slip-ups in Belfast could jeopardise the Oranje’s chances of topping Group C. Northern Ireland proved difficult to break down in Rotterdam last month, and are likely to be an even tougher proposition at home. With Dutch talisman Memphis Depay struggling for fitness, Ronald Koeman’s side may have to dig deep to claim all three points.

Derek Brookman

