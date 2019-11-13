Germany v Belarus preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Wednesday 13 November 2019
Germany lock horns with Belarus on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers – all you need to know.
Germany meet Belarus on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Saturday 16 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.
Pre-match thoughts
Possible line-ups
Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Tah, Ginter, Schulz; Kroos, Gündoğan, Kimmich; Brandt, Werner, Gnabry
Out: Havertz (thigh), Reus (ankle), Süle (knee), Sané (knee), Draxler (fitness), Rüdiger (groin), Kehrer (foot), Halstenberg (thigh), Trapp (shoulder)
Doubtful: Stark (nose)
Belarus: Gutor; Polyakov, Martynovich, Naumov, Zolotov; Maevski, Yablonski; Nekhaychik, Dragun, Stasevich; Laptev
Out: Savitski (ankle), Bakhar (ankle), Politevich (knee)
State of play
- Germany will qualify if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose.
- Belarus can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage; they will be in the play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winners.
Reporter's view
It's a three-horse race in Group C and two wins this week will guarantee that Germany finish in the top two. Joachim Löw's side should have enough even with several injuries that have rather spoiled ambitions to build ahead of next summer: there's an acknowledgement that while Germany have the pieces for the jigsaw, they are a little way off putting it together. Belarus are not to be taken lightly, though, especially after October's 2-1 loss to the Netherlands.
Steffen Potter
Key stats
- Defender Niklas Stark could make his debut for Germany.
- Germany have only won one of their last five home games (D3).
- Germany have kept four clean sheets in their last six matches, having only kept two in their previous 16 games.
- Germany have scored two goals or more in nine of their last ten matches: 28 in total in their last ten games.
- Serge Gnabry has scored ten goals in his first 11 appearances for Germany.
- Marco Reus has scored three goals in his last five games for Germany.
- İlkay Gündoğan scored twice in a match for Germany for the first time in their last game, the 3-0 win in Estonia.
- Joachim Löw is the longest-serving national team coach in current European football; he has been in charge of Germany since 12 July 2006.
- Belarus have lost six of their last eight games. They have conceded 13 goals in their last eight matches, having only shipped three in their previous ten games.
- Belarus have only scored four goals in their last eight games.