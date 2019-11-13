Germany v Belarus preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Germany meet Belarus on Matchday 9 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Saturday 16 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

GERMANY v BELARUS: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.

Pre-match thoughts

Will follow soon.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Belarus 0-2 Germany

Possible line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Tah, Ginter, Schulz; Kroos, Gündoğan, Kimmich; Brandt, Werner, Gnabry

Out: Havertz (thigh), Reus (ankle), Süle (knee), Sané (knee), Draxler (fitness), Rüdiger (groin), Kehrer (foot), Halstenberg (thigh), Trapp (shoulder)

Doubtful: Stark (nose)

Belarus: Gutor; Polyakov, Martynovich, Naumov, Zolotov; Maevski, Yablonski; Nekhaychik, Dragun, Stasevich; Laptev

Out: Savitski (ankle), Bakhar (ankle), Politevich (knee)



State of play

Germany will qualify if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose.

Belarus can no longer qualify via the European Qualifiers group stage; they will be in the play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winners.

Germany train in Dusseldorf on Wednesday Bongarts/Getty Images

Reporter's view

It's a three-horse race in Group C and two wins this week will guarantee that Germany finish in the top two. Joachim Löw's side should have enough even with several injuries that have rather spoiled ambitions to build ahead of next summer: there's an acknowledgement that while Germany have the pieces for the jigsaw, they are a little way off putting it together. Belarus are not to be taken lightly, though, especially after October's 2-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Steffen Potter

Key stats