Thursday round-up: four more finalists confirmed

Group A

England 7-0 Montenegro

Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick as England cruised to the finals. Ben Chilwell set up the first three goals, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain breaking the deadlock before two Kane headers. Marcus Rashford then struck and Kane completed his treble to make it 5-0 at the break. Aleksandar Šofranac’s own goal and Tammy Abraham’s first England strike added further gloss.

Czech Republic 2-1 Kosovo



The Czech Republic take a bow at full-time Getty Images

Czech Republic sealed their place at UEFA EURO 2020 with another comeback win. Alex Král’s stunning effort and Ondřej Čelůstka’s close-range finish secured qualification for Jaroslav Šilhavý’s men, who also hit the woodwork twice in the second period. Atdhe Nuhiu’s header just after the interval had threatened a shock in Plzen.

Group B

Portugal 6-0 Lithuania



Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 98 Getty Images

Qualification is still not absolutely certain for the European champions despite a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick that took him on to 98 international goals. A penalty and a fine second set him on his way, and he completed his treble with Portugal’s sixth, Pizzi, Gonçalo Paciência and the excellent Bernardo Silva having scored numbers four, five and six.

Serbia 3-2 Luxembourg

Serbia’s finals dream is still alive, but they need to win on Sunday and hope that Portugal drop points. Aleksandar Mitrović registered with a header and a dipping long-range finish in the first half, but Luxembourg kept battling. Gelson Rodrigues’ struck back, and though Nemanja Radonjić restored the hosts’ lead, David Turpel’s header kept tension levels up.

Group H

Turkey 0-0 Iceland

Iceland made Turkey sweat for their UEFA EURO 2020 place; after soaking up pressure for 70 minutes, the visitors pressed hard for the win they needed to stay in contention, but Merih Demiral kept out Hördur Magnússon’s header on the line, and Umut Meraş blocked a Victor Pálsson shot in the final moments.

France 2-1 Moldova



Olivier Giroud after scoring France’s winner against Moldova Getty Images

The visitors went ahead with nine minutes on the clock when Clément Lenglet’s scruffy defending gifted Vadim Raţă the opportunity to slot in. Raphaël Varane levelled for Les Bleus as the hosts piled pressure on the deep-lying visiting defence, which eventually buckled, conceding a penalty late on which was clinically converted by Oliver Giroud.

Albania 2-2 Andorra

Two Cristian Martínez finishes gave Albania a mighty scare after Bekim Balaj had headed the home side in front but Rey Manaj’s tidy effort on the turn warded off humiliation for the side that reached UEFA EURO 2016. Andorra can take pride in their first goals in eight away games, and their fourth point of the campaign.