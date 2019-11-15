Finland and Sweden qualify for EURO 2020: Friday round-up

Group D

Denmark 6-0 Gibraltar

Åge Hareide’s side will guarantee their place at UEFA EURO 2020 with a point from their final game against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin after easing past Gibraltar. Robert Skov scrambled Denmark in front before the break before Christian Gytkjær and Martin Braithwaite gave them breathing space just after half-time. Skov struck again and Christian Eriksen took his international tally to 31 with a late double.

Switzerland 1-0 Georgia

Switzerland will qualify with a point against Gibraltar on Monday after debutant Cedric Itten’s header finally broke the deadlock in the 77th minute. Giorgi Loria put in a solid shift in the Georgian net, but the 22-year-old’s first senior international goal separated the sides at the final whistle. Switzerland were dominant, but frustrated by the visitors who refused to budge and posed a threat throughout. Giorgi Kvilitaia went closest for Georgia early on when his improvised flick whilst on the ground struck the upright.

Group F

Romania 0-2 Sweden

Sweden condemned Romania to a rare home defeat to secure their spot at UEFA EURO 2020. Marcus Berg opened the scoring with a cute header on 18 minutes before setting up Robin Quaison for the second later in the first half. Next summer will be the Swedes’ sixth successive EURO.

Norway 4-0 Faroe Islands

Norway’s hopes of qualifying from the group are over despite a comfortable victory in Oslo. Tore Reginiussen headed in an Ole Selnæs corner and Iver Fossum cleverly redirected Josh King’s cross for his first international goal to give Norway a two-goal lead inside eight minutes, Alexander Sørloth adding two more after half-time. Sweden’s victory over Romania later in the evening means Norway now enter the play-offs due to their UEFA Nations League performances.

Spain 7-0 Malta

Debutants Pau Torres and Dani Olmo scored as Spain saw off Malta to seal top spot ahead of Sweden and give Robert Moreno his biggest win as head coach. Jesús Navas's exquisite seventh was the pick of the goals, while Álvaro Morata, Santi Cazorla, Pablo Sarabia and Gerard Moreno also found the net.

Group J

Finland 3-0 Liechtenstein

Finland eased to victory to book their place at UEFA EURO 2020 – their final tournament debut. Jasse Tuominen opened the scoring midway through the first half and headed against a post soon after the break. Teemu Pukki was on hand to ease any lingering nerves, though, converting from the penalty spot before adding his second of the night and ninth of qualifying to get the party started in Helsinki.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Italy

Before kick-off against the group winners, Bosnia and Herzegovina knew they were heading for the play-offs following Finland’s victory, and Italy cruised to a perfect ninth win with clinical finishing. Centre-back Francesco Acerbi got the ball rolling with a fine strike for his first international goal, before Lorenzo Insigne’s precise shot doubled the lead. Andrea Belotti added a sublime third after the break.

Armenia 0-1 Greece

Armenia's hopes were always slender, needing a victory and a Finland defeat, and in the event Greece were worthy winners in Yerevan. Dimitris Limnios fired in the only goal ten minutes before half-time after being set up by Dimitris Giannoulis, although the already-eliminated visitors could have won by more, substitute Giorgos Masouras scooping over a Limnios cross with the goal at his mercy.