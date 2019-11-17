Republic of Ireland v Denmark preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

The Republic of Ireland face Denmark on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Monday 18 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

IRELAND v DENMARK: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Pre-match thoughts

Mick McCarthy, Ireland manager

"There's always a big performance in us that can win a game. We drew in Denmark and had a few chances. Nevertheless it was a great performance and a great result for us. If I don't believe it, I might as well go home and I'm not going home any time soon. People's opinions don't concern me because it's on the day. You can be better all the time round but I've seen a lot of cup finals."

Åge Hareide, Denmark coach

"We only need a draw in Dublin to qualify but we will be ourselves. Our record in the last 33 matches is 63 goals and 17 conceded. It will be a tight match but we will not change our style."

Possible line-ups

Ireland: Randolph; Doherty, Duffy, Egan, Stevens; Hourihane, Whelan; Robinson, Hendrick, McClean; McGoldrick

Out: Coleman (suspended)

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Jørgensen, Kjær, Stryger Larsen; Schöne, Delaney; Skov, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Gytkjær



State of play

Ireland: will qualify if they beat Denmark by a margin of two goals or better, or if they win by one goal and Switzerland do not draw with Gibraltar

Denmark: will qualify if they draw, or if they lose by one goal and Switzerland do not beat Gibraltar, or if Switzerland lose; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B4 winner

Reporter's view

What a scenario! Great for the neutral, excruciatingly nail-biting for fans of both countries. Denmark need a draw, Ireland must win. Switzerland – sandwiched in between the pair at the top of the group – will no doubt be keeping a close eye on events in Dublin too.

After dominating their game in Copenhagen but getting pegged back late on, Denmark will be sure not to let their guard drop, and are in great goalscoring form following their 6-0 defeat of Gibraltar.

There have been four draws in the five previous meetings in the last two years, so the visitors will be optimistic. But the atmosphere will give the hosts an extra push, and can you ever rule them out? It's too close to call.

Ian Holyman

Key stats

• Forward Troy Parrott made his debut for the Republic of Ireland in Thursday’s friendly against New Zealand.

• Ireland are unbeaten in six home matches (W4), conceding only three times in the process.

• Five of Ireland’s last ten goals have been scored in the final seven minutes of matches.

• Republic of Ireland’s last 16 goals have been scored by different players.

• Midfielder Christian Nørgaard and goalkeeper Jesper Hansen could make their debuts for Denmark.

• Denmark have lost just once in their last 34 games.

• Denmark have now scored in the 84th minute or later in seven of their last 12 games – ten goals in total.

• Christian Eriksen has scored 21 times in his last 29 internationals. He scored ten in his first 65 games for Denmark.