Who made the team of UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying?

Friday 29 November 2019

Players from nine countries, including one who missed out on the finals, make the all-star XI.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Raheem Sterling of England congratulates Harry Kane after scoring during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between England and Bulgaria at Wembley Stadium on September 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Nine different countries are represented in the all-star Team of the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020, based on accumulated scores from the FedEx Performance Zone form tracker.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone takes into account the UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of UEFA EURO 2020, the Team of the European Qualifiers is based purely on form shown in the European Qualifiers, with a weighting added to teams who played eight rather than ten fixtures.

Goalkeeper: Andriy Pyatov (Ukraine) 8 games, 5 clean sheets

Defender: Sergio Ramos (Spain) 9 games, 4 goals, 5 clean sheets, 94% pass accuracy
Defender: Merih Demiral (Turkey) 9 games, 7 clean sheets, 90% pass accuracy
Defender: Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland) 10 games, 2 goals, 5 clean sheets

Midfielder: Ioannis Kousoulos (Cyprus) 10 games, 4 goals, 50 balls recovered
Midfielder: Bernardo Silva (Portugal) 8 games, 3 goals, 6 assists
Midfielder: Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 7 games, 8 goals, 2 assists, 92% pass accuracy
Midfielder: Eran Zahavi (Israel) 10 games, 11 goals, 1 assist

Forward: Raheem Sterling (England) 7 games, 8 goals, 7 assists
Forward: Harry Kane (England) 8 games, 12 goals, 5 assists
Forward: Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 6 games, 8 assists, 6 goals

