Scotland and Poland agree friendly match

As a result of FIFA's decisions on 8 March to postpone the play-off match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Scotland and Ukraine, and to grant Poland a bye to the final of Path B, UEFA acknowledges that Scotland and Poland have agreed to play a friendly match on Thursday 24 March 2022 at Hampden Park in Glasgow (20:45 CET).

UEFA and FIFA would like to thank the Scottish Football Association and the Poland Football Federation for their close cooperation regarding this matter.