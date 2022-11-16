Belgium at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Belgium's World Cup Group F fixtures

23 November: Belgium vs Canada

27 November: Belgium vs Morocco

1 December: Croatia vs Belgium



Belgium's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group E runners-up (6 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group E winners (5 December)

Belgium's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Hans Vanaken, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Amadou Onana

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Thorgan Hazard, Jérémy Doku, Loïs Openda

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Belgium qualified

Group E: W6 D2 L0 F25 A6

Belgium 3-1 Wales

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Belgium 8-0 Belarus

Estonia 2-5 Belgium

Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic

Belarus 0-1 Belgium

Belgium 3-1 Estonia

Wales 1-1 Belgium

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (5 goals)

Belgium coach: Roberto Martínez

The Spaniard spent the majority of his playing career with Wigan and Swansea, managing both before taking the reins at Everton in 2013. Became Belgium coach after UEFA EURO 2016 and led them to their best ever World Cup finish of third two years later. The Red Devils rose to first place in the world rankings shortly afterwards and stayed there until just before UEFA EURO 2020, where they were beaten by eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals. Became the first ever Belgium coach to reach 50 victories in 2021.

Belgium captain: Eden Hazard

The 31-year-old has been persistently dogged by injuries since joining Real Madrid in 2019 but remains capable of brilliance on his day. Made his name at LOSC Lille before seven dazzling seasons at Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup, and two UEFA Europa Leagues. Only Lukaku has more than Hazard's 33 goals for the Red Devils, while he sits fourth on the all-time list of appearances for his country.

Belgium's World Cup history

Most appearances: Enzo Scifo (17)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku, Marc Wilmots (5)

Best performance: Third place (2018)

2018 World Cup: Third place (W2-0 vs England)

Belgium's first major splash on the world stage came when they reached the semi-finals in 1986, eventually succumbing to a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina. Rarely threatened to reach those heights until making the last eight in 2014 – again falling to Argentina – before a much-fancied generation were edged by France in the 2018 semi-finals.

All of Belgium's EURO 2020 goals

Belgium's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group F)

24/03/2023: Sweden vs Belgium

17/06/2023: Belgium vs Austria

20/06/2023: Estonia vs Belgium

09/09/2023: Azerbaijan vs Belgium

12/09/2023: Belgium vs Estonia

13/10/2023: Austria vs Belgium

16/10/2023: Belgium vs Sweden

19/11/2023: Belgium vs Azerbaijan