Poland at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Article summary
Good results against Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina could see Poland reach the knockout stages at a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Article top media content
Article body
Poland's World Cup Group C fixtures
22 November: Mexico vs Poland
26 November: Poland vs Saudi Arabia
30 November: Poland vs Argentina
Poland's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group D runners-up (3 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group D winners (4 December)
Poland's final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczęsny, Łukasz Skorupski, Kamil Grabara
Defenders: Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszyński, Jan Bednarek, Artur Jędrzejczyk, Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kiwior, Robert Gumny, Mateusz Wieteska
Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak, Kamil Grosicki, Piotr Zieliński, Przemysław Frankowski, Sebastian Szymański, Damian Szymański, Szymon Żurkowski, Krystian Bielik, Jakub Kamiński, Michał Skóraś
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piątek, Karol Świderski
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.
How Poland qualified
Group I: W6 D2 L2 F30 A11
Hungary 3-3 Poland
Poland 3-0 Andorra
England 2-1 Poland
Poland 4-1 Albania
San Marino 1-7 Poland
Poland 1-1 England
Poland 5-0 San Marino
Albania 0-1 Poland
Andorra 1-4 Poland
Poland 1-2 Hungary
Play-off final: Poland 2-0 Sweden
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (9 goals)
Poland coach: Czesław Michniewicz
A two-time Polish Cup winner as a player with Amica Wronki, the former goalkeeper won the same trophy in his first coaching job with Lech Poznań in 2004. The 52-year-old has since won the Polish title with Zagłębie Lubin in 2007 and Legia Warszawa in 2021. Took the national team reins in January following Paulo Sousa's resignation and successfully navigated the World Cup play-off against Sweden.
Poland captain: Robert Lewandowski
Still one of the most prolific and feared strikers in the game, even at the age of 34. Won league titles at Lech Poznań and Dortmund before a cascade of trophies in his eight years at Bayern – eight Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2020 among them. At international level, he is Poland's most-capped player and their record scorer.
Poland's World Cup history
Most appearances: Władysław Żmuda (21)
Top scorer: Grzegorz Lato (10)
Best performance: Third place (1974, 1982)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
The World Cup has made heroes out of a number of Poland players, particularly on their way to those third-place finishes. Grzegorz Lato (seven) was the tournament's top scorer in 1974, while the brilliant Zbigniew Boniek was the focal point for their run in 1982. They've not reached the last 16 since 1986 – will Lewandowski be the man to spearhead another memorable journey this time?
Poland's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group E)
24/03/2023: Czechia vs Poland
27/03/2023: Poland vs Albania
20/06/2023: Moldova vs Poland
07/09/2023: Poland vs Faroe Islands
10/09/2023: Albania vs Poland
12/10/2023: Faroe Islands vs Poland
15/10/2023: Poland vs Moldova
17/11/2023: Poland vs Czechia