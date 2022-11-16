Wales at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Article summary
Wales will hope to make up for lost time when they take on the United States, Iran and England at the FIFA World Cup finals.
Article top media content
Article body
Wales' World Cup Group B fixtures
21 November: United States vs Wales
25 November: Wales vs Iran
29 November: Wales vs England
Wales' possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group A runners-up (4 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group A winners (3 December)
Wales' final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies
Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts
Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill
Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team’s first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.
How Wales qualified
Group E: W4 D3 L1 F14 A9
Belgium 3-1 Wales
Wales 1-0 Czech Republic
Belarus 2-3 Wales
Wales 0-0 Estonia
Czech Republic 2-2 Wales
Estonia 0-1 Wales
Wales 5-1 Belarus
Wales 1-1 Belgium
Play-off semi-finals: Wales 2-1 Austria
Play-off final: Wales 1-0 Ukraine
Top scorers: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey (3 goals)
Wales coach: Rob Page
Something of a journeyman defender as a player, Page did win 41 caps for Wales. The early stages of his management career took in a couple of lower-league stints before he was appointed Wales Under-21 coach. Page was promoted to senior team assistant and then took over as caretaker manager in late 2020. Subsequently guided Wales to UEFA Nations League promotion, the UEFA EURO 2020 last 16 and FIFA World Cup qualification.
Wales captain: Gareth Bale
Can surely lay claim to being his country's greatest ever player. Bale appeared in four UEFA Champions League final victories with Real Madrid – and was an unused substitute in the 2022 decider – but it is his legacy for Wales which will live on. The 33-year-old has been a talisman for well over a decade, at times almost single-handedly turning games in his team's favour. Bale was especially virtuoso in Wales' improbable journey to the UEFA EURO 2016 semi-finals.
Wales' World Cup history
Most appearances: Seven players (5)
Top scorer: Ivor Allchurch (2)
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1958, only appearance)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
Wales' opener against the United States will be their first World Cup game in 64 years. Their only previous finals appearance came in 1958, when a team spearheaded by the great John Charles drew all three group games before a 2-1 play-off win against Hungary took them into the quarter-finals. There they came up against Brazil, no less, and went down to a 1-0 defeat inflicted by a 17-year-old Pelé.
Wales' EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group D)
25/03/2023: Croatia vs Wales
28/03/2023: Wales vs Latvia
16/06/2023: Wales vs Armenia
19/06/2023: Türkiye vs Wales
11/09/2023: Latvia vs Wales
15/10/2023: Wales vs Croatia
18/11/2023: Armenia vs Wales
21/11/2023: Wales vs Türkiye