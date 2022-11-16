Wales at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Wales' World Cup Group B fixtures

21 November: United States vs Wales

25 November: Wales vs Iran

29 November: Wales vs England



Wales' possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group A runners-up (4 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group A winners (3 December)

Wales' final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team’s first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Wales qualified

Group E: W4 D3 L1 F14 A9

Belgium 3-1 Wales

Wales 1-0 Czech Republic

Belarus 2-3 Wales

Wales 0-0 Estonia

Czech Republic 2-2 Wales

Estonia 0-1 Wales

Wales 5-1 Belarus

Wales 1-1 Belgium

Play-off semi-finals: Wales 2-1 Austria

Play-off final: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

Top scorers: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey (3 goals)

Wales coach: Rob Page

Something of a journeyman defender as a player, Page did win 41 caps for Wales. The early stages of his management career took in a couple of lower-league stints before he was appointed Wales Under-21 coach. Page was promoted to senior team assistant and then took over as caretaker manager in late 2020. Subsequently guided Wales to UEFA Nations League promotion, the UEFA EURO 2020 last 16 and FIFA World Cup qualification.

EURO 2016 highlights: Wales 3-1 Belgium

Wales captain: Gareth Bale

Can surely lay claim to being his country's greatest ever player. Bale appeared in four UEFA Champions League final victories with Real Madrid – and was an unused substitute in the 2022 decider – but it is his legacy for Wales which will live on. The 33-year-old has been a talisman for well over a decade, at times almost single-handedly turning games in his team's favour. Bale was especially virtuoso in Wales' improbable journey to the UEFA EURO 2016 semi-finals.

Wales' World Cup history

Most appearances: Seven players (5)

Top scorer: Ivor Allchurch (2)

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1958, only appearance)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

Wales' opener against the United States will be their first World Cup game in 64 years. Their only previous finals appearance came in 1958, when a team spearheaded by the great John Charles drew all three group games before a 2-1 play-off win against Hungary took them into the quarter-finals. There they came up against Brazil, no less, and went down to a 1-0 defeat inflicted by a 17-year-old Pelé.

Wales' EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group D)

25/03/2023: Croatia vs Wales

28/03/2023: Wales vs Latvia

16/06/2023: Wales vs Armenia

19/06/2023: Türkiye vs Wales

11/09/2023: Latvia vs Wales

15/10/2023: Wales vs Croatia

18/11/2023: Armenia vs Wales

21/11/2023: Wales vs Türkiye