Spain at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Spain's World Cup Group E fixtures

23 November: Spain vs Costa Rica

27 November: Spain vs Germany

1 December: Japan vs Spain

Spain's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group F runners-up (5 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group F winners (6 December)

Great Spain goals

Spain's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Robert Sánchez, David Raya

Defenders: César Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal, Eric García, Hugo Guillamón, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, José Gayà

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Álvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Spain qualified

Group B: W6 D1 L1 F15 A5

Spain 1-1 Greece

Georgia 1-2 Spain

Spain 3-1 Kosovo

Sweden 2-1 Spain

Spain 4-0 Georgia

Kosovo 0-2 Spain

Greece 0-1 Spain

Spain 1-0 Sweden

Top scorer: Ferran Torres (4 goals)

Spain coach: Luis Enrique

Formerly of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, Enrique was a versatile forward in his playing days who also won 62 caps for his country. He cut his coaching teeth at Barcelona B, but spells at Roma and Celta Vigo followed before he took the top job at Camp Nou. Two Liga titles, three Copa del Rey wins and UEFA Champions League glory in 2015 followed in a glorious spell which led to his appointment as Spain coach. Has had two stints sandwiching a brief hiatus for personal reasons, taking Spain to the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals and 2021 UEFA Nations League final.

All of Spain's EURO 2020 goals

Spain captain: Sergio Busquets

Even at 34, Busquets' importance to Spain is undimmed. Only Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos have won more caps than the metronomic Barcelona midfielder, who has been at the fore ever since helping his country to lift the World Cup in 2010 and European Championship two years later. Busquets is one of Barça's most decorated ever players, with three UEFA Champions League titles, eight Liga crowns, seven Copa del Rey wins and three UEFA Super Cups to his name.

Spain's World Cup history

Most appearances: Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos (17)

Top scorer: David Villa (9)

Best performance: Winners (2010)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16 (D1-1 vs Russia, L3-4 pens)

Only once, in 1950 when they reached the last four, had Spain got beyond the quarter-final stage prior to lifting the trophy in 2010 – Andrés Iniesta's extra-time goal enough to see off the Netherlands in that Johannesburg final of 12 years ago. A shock group stage exit – including a 5-1 defeat by the Dutch and surprise loss to Chile – followed in 2014 before La Roja succumbed to hosts Russia in the last 16 four years ago.

Spain's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group A)

25/03/2023: Spain vs Norway

28/03/2023: Scotland vs Spain

08/09/2023: Georgia vs Spain

11/09/2023: Spain vs Cyprus

12/10/2023: Spain vs Scotland

15/10/2023: Norway vs Spain

16/11/2023: Cyprus vs Spain

19/11/2023: Spain vs Georgia