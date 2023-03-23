UEFA.com works better on other browsers
European Qualifiers: Kane and Ronaldo star as England and Portugal sparkle on opening night

Thursday, 23 March 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo made a world record-breaking 197th Portugal appearance and Harry Kane became England's top scorer as their sides kicked off EURO 2024 qualifying with wins.

Harry Kane after scoring his record-breaking 54th England goal
Harry Kane after scoring his record-breaking 54th England goal UEFA via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his world record-breaking 197th international appearance with two goals in a Portugal win, while a penalty in a victory in Italy made Harry Kane England's all-time top scorer.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 1 qualifying fixtures as the road to the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany begins.

All the qualifying fixtures

Thursday's results

Group C: Italy 1-2 England, North Macedonia 2-1 Malta
Group H: Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia, Denmark 3-1 Finland, San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland
Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 Iceland, Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein, Slovakia 0-0 Luxembourg

Latest standings

Italy 1-2 England

Highlights: Italy 1-2 England

Harry Kane struck his 54th international goal to break the national goalscoring record as England held on for an ultimately nervy win in Naples. Declan Rice thumped in the opener early on after Kane's shot had been charged down. The Three Lions skipper then made history from the penalty spot just before the break after Giovanni Di Lorenzo's handball, sending Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way. Mateo Retegui, winning his first Azzurri cap, made life difficult for the visitors with a crisp finish soon after the interval and Luke Shaw's dismissal for a second bookable offence ﻿with ten minutes to go made England's task harder still, but they held on for a first win against the Azzurri on Italian soil since 1961.
Key stat: Italy's defeat was their first in 41 EURO qualifiers, since losing to France in September 2006.

Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated becoming the world's most-capped male international, marking his 197th appearance with a textbook second-half penalty and a thunderous free-kick. The influential João Cancelo lashed in a deflected strike from the edge of the box after eight minutes to give Portugal the lead on Roberto Martínez's debut as coach but Liechtenstein, and particularly keeper Benjamin Büchel, worked hard to keep their hosts at bay until the break. Bernardo Silva then fired in a loose ball 70 seconds after the restart, and Ronaldo converted from the spot soon after for his 119th international goal. No120 quickly arrived via a free-kick from the edge of the box.
Key stat: Liechtenstein are the 47th national team Ronaldo has scored against.

Denmark 3-1 Finland

Highlights: Denmark 3-1 Finland

Rasmus Højlund marked his full international debut with a hat-trick as Kasper Hjulmand's side began their Group H campaign with victory in Copenhagen. The 20-year-old Atalanta forward steered Alexander Bah's delivery into the far corner to give the Danes a deserved lead midway through the first half. Oliver Antman's third goal in four international appearances restored parity eight minutes into the second half, and Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky produced a string of fine saves to keep the Eagle Owls on level terms. However, Højland nodded Jonas Wind's cut-back past Hradecky from point-blank range before completing his treble at the last.
Key stat: Højlund is the first player to score a hat-trick for Denmark in a EURO qualifier since Michael Laudrup hit three against Luxembourg in October 1983.

Elsewhere

Highlights: Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia

Friday's fixtures

Group B: France vs Netherlands, Gibraltar vs Greece
Group E: Czechia vs Poland, Moldova vs Faroe Islands
Group F: Austria vs Azerbaijan, Sweden vs Belgium
Group G: Bulgaria vs Montenegro (18:00), Serbia vs Lithuania

Saturday's fixtures

Group A: Scotland vs Cyprus (15:00), Spain vs Norway
Group D: Armenia vs Türkiye (18:00), Croatia vs Wales
Group I: Belarus vs Switzerland (18:00), Andorra vs Romania, Israel vs Kosovo

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

Get the EURO 2024 app
