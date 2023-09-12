EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers: Romelu Lukaku leads on eight goals

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is the current top scorer in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying after racking up eight goals, with Denmark forward Rasmus Højlund and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay following close behind with six apiece.

6: Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

6: Scott McTominay (Scotland)

5: Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

5: Harry Kane (England)

5: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

4: Kylian Mbappé (France)

4: Bukayo Saka (England)

4: Giorgos Masouras (Greece)

4: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

4: Erling Haaland (Norway)

Lukaku took charge of the race to finish qualifying as top scorer with two goals against Estonia on Matchday 6 moving him clear of his opposition. The Roma man has now got nine in his last seven matches for his country.

Højlund hit the ground running with a hat-trick against Finland on the opening night of qualifying and then added two more to his tally in the 3-2 defeat by Kazakhstan before scoring against Slovenia on Matchday 4﻿.

McTominay hit a late double against Cyprus first up, then added two more against Spain in Scotland's memorable Matchday 2 triumph. Further efforts followed in their victories against Georgia on Matchday 4 and Cyprus again on Matchday 5.

Watch all the top scorers' goals

Who has the most assists in EURO qualifying?

Denzel Dumfries and Bruno Fernandes lead the way, the Dutchman having set up Wout Weghorst's winner away to the Republic of Ireland on Matchday 6 and the Portuguese midfielder having created three assists in his side's 9-0 victory against Luxembourg.

5: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

5: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

4: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

3: Adam Čerin (Slovenia)

3: Dodi Lukebakio (Belgium)

3: Kylian Mbappé (France)

3: Olimpiu Moruţan (Romania)

3: Andy Robertson (Scotland)

3: Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland)

3: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

3: Milot Rashica (Kosovo)

3: Remo Freuler (Switzerland)

3: Filip Mladenović (Serbia)

3: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

3: Rúben Neves (Portugal)

3: Nico Williams (Spain)

3: Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia)



EURO 2024 hat-tricks

Rasmus Højlund (Denmark 3-1 Finland, 23/03/2023)

Romelu Lukaku (Sweden 0-3 Belgium, 24/03/2023)

Renato Steffen (Belarus 0-5 Switzerland, 25/03/2023)

Daniel Håkans (Finland 6-0 San Marino, 19/06/2023)

Bukayo Saka (England 7-0 North Macedonia, 19/06/2023)

Álvaro Morata (Georgia 1-7 Spain, 08/09/2023)

Aleksandar Mitrović (Lithuania 1-3 Serbia, 10/09/23)

European Qualifiers stats

Recent EURO qualifying top scorers

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11