EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers: Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the way

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo top the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying scorers' ranking with ten goals; three players are following closely behind with seven.

Qualifying stats

Who is the top scorer in EURO qualifying?

EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers 10: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

10: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

7: Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

7: Harry Kane (England)

7: Scott McTominay (Scotland)

6: Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

6: Erling Haaland (Norway)

6: Kylian Mbappé (France)



Lukaku took his tally to ten in Belgium's home game against Sweden, which was abandoned at half-time with the scores level at 1-1.

Ronaldo joined Lukaku on ten goals after finding the net in Portugal's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein on Matchday 9. The striker has won almost everything there is to be won in football, but is yet to finish as top scorer in a EURO qualifying tournament.

Watch all the top scorers' goals

Who has the most assists in EURO qualifying?

Bruno Fernandes has surged ahead having laid on six in Portugal's last four games.

Dutchman Denzel Dumfries set up Wout Weghorst's winner away to the Republic of Ireland on Matchday 6 to raise his tally to five assists.

8: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

5: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

4: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

4: Milot Rashica (Kosovo)

4: Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)

4: Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland)

EURO 2024 qualifying hat-tricks

Rasmus Højlund (Denmark 3-1 Finland, 23/03/2023)

Romelu Lukaku (Sweden 0-3 Belgium, 24/03/2023)

Renato Steffen (Belarus 0-5 Switzerland, 25/03/2023)

Daniel Håkans (Finland 6-0 San Marino, 19/06/2023)

Bukayo Saka (England 7-0 North Macedonia, 19/06/2023)

Álvaro Morata (Georgia 1-7 Spain, 08/09/2023)

Aleksandar Mitrović (Lithuania 1-3 Serbia, 10/09/23)

European Qualifiers stats

Recent EURO qualifying top scorers

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11